Horoscope for May 3, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Something unusual or unexpected might impact your travel plans today. You might suddenly have to take a trip or, conversely, a scheduled trip might be changed, delayed or canceled. This influence is a mild accident-prone influence as well, so do be careful. Pay attention.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Double check details regarding online banking, shared property, inheritances and such because late in the day, something unexpected could impact these areas. Hopefully, it is something that will benefit you. Or possibly, it’s a glitch that you need to look into? Could go either way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A close friend or partner might surprise you late in the day. Be ready for anything. (Admittedly, there is tension about shared property, inheritances and such, and it could be related to this.) Be cooperative with others today. Listen to what they have to say because this will make them feel they are heard.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your work routine will be interrupted late in the day — almost certainly. This might be a pleasant surprise. Or not. (Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!) For some, this surprise could relate to a pet or even to their health.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A surprise invitation might come your way late in the day — hopefully, an invite to a fun event! (Or perhaps an unexpected flirtation?) This unpredictable quality also might impact your kids by introducing an accident-prone influence. Therefore, be vigilant!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A family member might throw a curveball your way late in the day. Or perhaps, a small appliance will break down or a minor breakage could occur because something unexpected will impact your home routine or your family. Fortunately, it’s minor. Relax.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re full of bright, clever ideas today — and you know it. In many ways, this is a restless day. Part of this restless activity will impact your mental state, which is why your mind is racing from topic to topic. Expect to meet new faces and see new places.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Keep an eye on your money and resources late today because something unexpected might impact your cash flow, a financial deal or something that you own. Protect your assets. Check your possessions and your bank account.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel independent today! Your ambition and intuition are strong! Basically, you’re turned on because you can literally feel the energy in the air and this encourages you to dream up clever, original, inventive ideas. It’s a fun day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you feel mildly restless. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. (And we know that if it does, it will be ugly and in the wrong size.) Playful plans might be delayed or detoured for some reason. Just sit tight.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A female acquaintance might surprise you today in some way. This person might have unexpected information or she herself might be a surprise because she is unusual or does something that amazes you. Well, you do like characters. This could be interesting.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Relations with a boss or a parent might have a few surprises for you late in the day. This is nothing you can predict because, after all, a surprise is a surprise. Do not overreact. Don’t quit your day job. Remember the power of courtesy. Courtesy will calm people down or give them pause. (Little furry ones.)