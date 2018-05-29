Moon Alert Caution! Avoid shopping and important decisions all day. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Do be careful today because sometimes you are impulsive and today is a Moon Alert all day. Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment. Don’t make appointments or important decisions. Note: This is a fabulous, creative day! Great for writers and artists!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Definitely heed this warning today. There are three planets in your chart right now urging you to think about financial matters or make important money decisions, especially regarding inheritances and shared property. Don’t do this. Not today. Wait until tomorrow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are high energy with both the Sun and your ruler Mercury in your sign. And today, the Moon is still opposite your sign. Enjoy socializing with others. Restrict spending to entertainment, gas and food. Promise nothing important. Don’t volunteer for anything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Although today is poor for practical actions, especially financial matters or making important decisions, it’s actually a very creative day because you feel like a helium balloon adrift in the sky. Good day for research and mulling things over.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a creative, productive day for those of you in the arts, the entertainment world, show business and anything to do with the hospitality industry. It’s also a lovely day to be involved with playful activities with kids. Keep things lighthearted. Explore artistic ideas! (Moon Alert all day.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because bosses and parents notice you right now, many of you are having important discussions with authority figures. Do take note: Today is a poor day for this. Don’t volunteer for anything. Don’t agree to anything important. Shop only for food, gas and entertainment. Forewarned is forearmed!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a space cadet day and you can probably feel it. Just go with the flow. Don’t spend money on anything other than food, gas and entertainment. It’s a lovely day to schmooze with others and hang out, just for fun. It’s a creative day for writers and artists. (You get the picture.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be careful because three different planets are urging you to focus on financial and money issues today but this is a poor day to do this. Spend money only on gas, food and entertainment. Postpone important decisions, especially about sharing wealth. Be smart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep things light today. Enjoy schmoozing with others. Don’t volunteer for anything or make any important decisions. Confine your spending habits to gas, food and entertainment. It’s a good day to trip the light fantastic!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relations with partners and close friends are warm because Venus is opposite your sign. Meanwhile, you’re keen to work hard because of the Sun and the placement of Mercury. However, all day today is Moon Alert. (Gulp!) Postpone important decisions and expenditures.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a playful, creative day! Writers, artists and people involved in the arts and crafts will be pleasantly productive today because you find it easy to be original and think outside of the box. It’s also a great day to socialize. Enjoy this day! Playful activities with children will also appeal.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) If you can, play hooky today. You will love having a chance to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. It’s definitely a poor day for important decisions, especially discussions with bosses. Just take it easy. Can you do this? Restrict spending money to food, gas and entertainment options. That’s it.