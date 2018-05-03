Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s Friday but it’s a serious Friday. People are in work mode. (Sunday is the day to play.) People notice you. Make note that relations with parents and bosses are a bit restrained. Stick to business and impress people with your work ethic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might feel restricted today by rules and regulations according to politics, religion or society. Something makes you feel held back. Meanwhile, an older, experienced figure, probably a teacher, might have a serious lesson to share with you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Focus on issues related to taxes, debt, shared property, inheritances and insurance, because today is the kind of day where you cannot ignore your responsibilities and obligations to others. Take care of loose ends in case they come back to bite you later.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relations with a close friend or partner might be a bit strained today. People will make demands on you. They want you to pull your fair share and do your duty, as it were. Hey, this is no fun and it’s Friday! Well, sometimes you cannot escape your obligations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is an easy day to work hard and be productive because you are in the mood and so is everyone else. Roll up your sleeves and dig in! Your powers of concentration will be excellent. Duty and orderliness will be your top priority. “Hut, two, three four!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Children might be an increased responsibility today for some reason. In addition, romance will be a bit flat. Discussions about shared expenses and the division of labor might create a bit of tension. Even social occasions will be more sober than usual.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today you will focus on your obligations and duties with respect to your home and family. And you will do so willingly! A discussion with a parent or an older family member will be serious, but it will be productive as well. Get things done today because this will make you feel good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Do not fall into worry mode today, which is easy to do. Remember that old saying: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Actually, worry is just a habit. Most of the things we worry about never happen. (That worries me.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Money is tight today. (Why is there so much month left at the end of the money?) You will certainly work hard for your money today. If shopping, you will only want to buy practical, long-lasting items because you do not feel frivolous, especially financially speaking. Save your change.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with your ruler Saturn. This is a sobering influence for everyone, not only you. It reminds all of us of the duties and obligations that we have in life. People will take life seriously today and shun frivolous escapes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Research will go well today because you have focus, perseverance and intention. Furthermore, you will not ignore details. You will willingly address routine, boring tasks that you might usually avoid. “Let’s get this done!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Someone older or wiser might have some advice for you today. Initially, this advice might seem restricting or it might make your goals look more difficult to achieve. Perhaps this advice is a bit like boot camp? It’s a tough preparation for something you want to achieve.