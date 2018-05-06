Horoscope for May 7, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully today because people are prickly (including you). Could this be a hangover Monday? Don’t try to prove anything with bosses or parents because that will go South in a New York minute. It’s all too easy to have unrealistic expectations of others today. Chill out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Something going on behind the scenes might bother you today. This might deal with research or some kind of secret, private project. (Or something that you are keeping to yourself.) Don’t make a big deal about anything. Be careful about money today because in your confusion you could either overlook something or spend too much.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might feel disappointed in someone today. You feel let down. You expected more. Well, that is the key ingredient. The fact is, unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. People can’t read your mind. Avoid arguments with friends and groups. Relax.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Avoid squabbles with authority figures today. They could occur for a number of reasons, but one might be because you’re wishing for something that is unrealistic. You want the impossible to happen. Well, so say we all. (According to Lily Tomlin, “Reality is a crutch for people who don’t do drugs.”)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Steer clear of controversial conversations like race, religion or politics. These could get out of hand! Meanwhile a friend might disappoint you. You expected more. Perhaps you expected their support? It happens. Leos are naive in the way they always like to think the best of their friends. (I’m a Leo.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes about shared property, inheritances and insurance are classic today. But they will be nasty. Therefore, table these discussions for another day if you can. Meanwhile, a parent or boss might confuse you, mislead you or disappoint you. Yikes!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Quarrels with partners and close friends are hard to avoid today. (Yeah, it’s a crunchy Monday for everyone.) This means patience is your best friend. Don’t fall for snake oil and dazzling rhetoric today, especially from a guru-like figure. Be smart. Think for yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Squabbles at work might take place today, especially if you want to introduce improvements. (You might also see ways to improve your health.) In discussions about inheritances and shared property, be extra careful. Confusion! Deceit?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Parents need to be patient with their kids today. Similarly, romantic couples need to be patient with each other because this is a quarrelsome day. Patience is the key. If you are disappointed in someone, calmly explain where you are coming from. Don’t attack them. Just talk. Tell it like it is.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Confusion, misunderstandings and possible deceit might take place at work today. This can be so disheartening. Meanwhile, it’s hard to keep peace at home as well because everyone is so opinionated! Easy does it. Go gently.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t get involved with arguments with siblings and relatives today because it’s not worth it. Instead, use this same intense energy to penetrate any concept, idea or methodology that you want to learn because you can do this. Meanwhile, be patient and understanding with romance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Money squabbles are likely today. Or the disputes may be about the ownership of something or something that you own. It might even relate to your disappointment with a family member, which is probably based on some kind of confusion or assumption. Oy vey. It was ever thus.