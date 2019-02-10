Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 11, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s a good money day. It’s an excellent day for business and commerce or boosting your earnings. It’s also a good day for spending. In fact, you might buy art objects or beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. You might also spend money on delicious food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler fair Venus, which puts everyone in an excellent mood! You are charming, sociable and diplomatic. Likewise, everyone you meet (well, practically everyone) will be just as charming and diplomatic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It’s Monday, but feelings of escapism are strong. You’re not ready to meet the hairy hordes. If you can sleep in and play hooky, lucky you! Dawdle on your way to work, then take a long lunch to indulge your desire to kick back and relax.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will enjoy a heart-to-heart conversation with a female acquaintance today. This discussion might prompt you to modify your future goals. You will also enjoy interacting with clubs, groups and associations today because people are friendly and willing to listen.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You make a grand impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. Admittedly, you don’t feel pushed to convince others to your way of thinking. However, since others are in a receptive mood, it would be a pity to lose this opportunity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you want to be doing something different. You want to be somewhere else. Ideally, you want to travel for pleasure and get away from all this, preferably to turquoise waters and white sands with palm trees waving in a gentle breeze. And isn’t that your favorite drink on its way over here? Dream on.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Although you don’t feel ambitious today, nevertheless, this is a good day to discuss inheritances, insurance disputes and shared property because the odds will favor you. You’ll come out smelling like a rose, laughing all the way to the bank. It’s also a good day to ask for money or favors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be accommodating with others and be prepared to compromise because today the moon is opposite your sign. This will be easy to do because the moon is nicely aspected, which means everything is mellow. People will listen today because you are diplomatic and charming.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a good way to start your week because work will flow nicely. People will be supportive. You might see ways to boost your income. In fact, co-workers are so friendly, in a few cases, a work-related romance might begin.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a lovely day to shop for wardrobe goodies. (In fact, it’s a lovely week to shop for wardrobe items except for Tuesday afternoon.) However, today you would rather have fun. Anything to do with the arts, musical performances, sports events and fun activities with children will appeal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s hard to rev your engines to work today because you would rather cocoon at home. In fact, you have more energy to redecorate your digs than go to work. However, you’re singing “I owe, I owe, so off to work I go.” One has to deal with the harsh reality of bills and food, and who will pay for Netflix?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re a smooth operator today because it’s easy to be diplomatic, charming and dare we say persuasive? (We did.) Conversations with others will be intuitive, entertaining and possibly meaningful. Others will enjoy your company today and entice you to stick around.