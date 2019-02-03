Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 4, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The New Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You go after what you want. You have the first word and the last. But you value your friends and your relationships with groups and organizations. Today’s New Moon is the best day all year to think about the value of these relationships.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the New Moon takes place at the top of your chart. (Only time all year.) That makes it the perfect day to give some serious thought to your life direction in general. Where do you want to be in two years? It helps to have a broad game plan when you’re making decisions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today’s New Moon is the perfect day to make future plans about travel or training and education. What can you do to enrich your life so that you feel you are living more fully? Carpe diem is your motto! (This means sushi to go.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You are prudent about your money. Today’s New Moon is one of the best days of the year to analyze your relationship to shared property and wealth (including debt) that involves you and others. Start now to get out of debt.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the only New Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place, which means this is the time to think how to improve your closest relationships. There’s always room for improvement. Since you’re part of the relationship, any improvement will benefit you!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) What can you do to improve your health? This is a two-pronged approach: You can reduce whatever is harmful and start to do whatever is beneficial. Do you have ideas about how to improve your job?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The New Moon today is in your fellow Air sign, which is supportive to setting goals and intentions. What can you do to have greater enjoyment in life by socializing with others and taking vacations? You love to schmooze, and you love a good table at a nice restaurant. “Garcon?”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your wealth will increase this year, which is encouraging. However, today’s New Moon is the time to think about how you can improve your home and family scene. This is important because it’s the bedrock of everything. When things are good at home, life flows more easily.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today’s New Moon is the time to observe your immediate surroundings — your daily habits and patterns. Is there a better way to start your day? Are you happy with your routine or do you want a better approach or a different style? Think about it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today’s New Moon is the perfect time to think about what you value. In other words, what really matters to you? In a more mundane sense, you can also take stock of your assets. What do you earn? What do you own? What is your financial worth? When it comes to money, information is power.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the only New Moon all year in your sign is taking place. Use this to your advantage by taking a realistic look in the mirror. What can you do to create a better image in your world? After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are sensitive, compassionate person. Today’s New Moon is your opportunity to explore more of your inner world. This is where your true worth is — not your car, not your bank account and not your wardrobe (well, maybe those cowboy boots).