Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 28, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions after 4 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today your focus is on shared property, inheritances, insurance and anything to do with the wealth and resources of others. This is just fine. However, once the Moon Alert occurs, postpone all important financial decisions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the moon is opposite your sign, which increases your focus on close friendships and partnerships. Ideally, you have to give a little. You will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. (This simply requires a little patience, generosity and tolerance.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You begin this week determined to be better organized and on top of your game. Make a list! Remember, as long as it’s in your head, it’s a thought or a hope, but once you write it down, it’s a goal. You’re keen to be healthier this week as well. Bravo! You rock!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you’re a Friday person in a Monday world because you would rather play and have fun! (And maybe you can.) Despite this, you are ambitious to achieve your dreams this week; today, take a long lunch or play hooky. Do something to please yourself!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today is Monday and you’re ready to meet your world, even if you have to focus more on partners and close friends. But in a perfect world, you would prefer to hide and cocoon at home because family issues and your private life are your top priority. Sigh.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a fast-paced, busy day! Gear up for a busy, productive week! Not only will you accomplish a lot, especially in a hands-on way, you will also enjoy entertaining at home as well as fixing up your digs. Expect delays and indecisiveness after the Moon Alert occurs. (See above.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a playful, creative week for you. (Lucky Librans are on vacation.) Social outings, romantic flirtations, fun dates, playful activities with children and the arts are favored this week. Today you are focused on money, cash flow and shopping. Check the Moon Alert above to save money!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the moon is in your sign, which gives you some extra good luck and energy to begin your week. However, make note of the Moon Alert (see above) because once it begins, you can expect shortages, delays and a feeling of indecisiveness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a busy, fast-paced week. Venus in your sign makes you charming and diplomatic. Mars gives you energy and drive! Today, however, the moon is hiding in your sign, which makes you want to work alone or behind the scenes while keeping a low profile.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Money and finances are on your mind this week as you deal with increased chaos and activity at home. Today a confidential conversation with a female acquaintance could be significant. (Some of you are involved with a secret love affair.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You are empowered with both the sun and Mercury in your sign, which is why you can expect to have a productive week! Today the moon is high in your chart, indicating you will be involved with authority figures: parents, bosses, teachers and VIPs. You will be noticed!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Feelings of escapism are strong now, which is why you would like to get outta Dodge. Or perhaps you just want to hide at home to escape your daily responsibilities and routines? Fear not, bosses, parents and VIPs admire you this week!