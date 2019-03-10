Horoscope for Monday, March 11, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The ,oon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you have strong opinions about financial matters or about something that you own. Initially, you might have a possessive fixation, which halts you from using it. Slowly, you will see an application or a use for whatever it is, which leads to a more practical way of doing something.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the moon is in your sign, making aspects to five different planets. For the most part, this is a good thing, but it does make you feel feisty! Ultimately, you want to make some wise choices, and perhaps future plans about travel and further education. Actually, this is a good day to do this!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might be doing a slow boil about something but feel that you can’t speak up. (Grrr.) If this is the case, say nothing because the only substitute for the truth is a lie. Meanwhile, opportunities in publishing, the media or something to do with medicine or the law look promising!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You have high energy today when dealing with friends and groups. This is why you might be involved in a competitive relationship with someone, perhaps a female. Or you might attract some competition to you? Discussions with others will be lively (and that’s putting it mildly).

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’ll be forceful when dealing with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. Oh yes, others will notice you and see the stance that you are taking. You have definite opinions, which is why you will trigger a strong response from someone else.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be careful during controversial discussions because you’re ready to stick your neck out today. You have strong beliefs and feelings about matters related to philosophy, religion, race or politics. You have decided to stand your ground, which will provoke others to do the same thing as well. (Oops.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’ll have no trouble defending your own best interests about shared property, insurance disputes or discussions about wills and inheritances because you have strong, personal feelings about these matters. You will be possessive about what you think is yours.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Discussions with partners and close friends will be intense and lively today. (You might have such a serious fight that in the middle of it, a hockey game breaks out!) Expect to attract feisty people to you today. Pull in your reins to avoid conflict.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might be a tad aggressive at work today. Guard against impulsive reactions or angry outbursts while everyone is opinionated because fiery Mars is lined up with the moon, which makes everyone ready to speak their mind! Oh yeah!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Parents must be patient with their kids today because it’s easy to lose it. Likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other. However, this feisty energy that fills the air can also translate into wonderful, creative productivity if it’s channeled right.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid domestic arguments today. People are cranky, impulsive and quick to make snarky remarks. That’s because a personal hurt or some suppressed rage will leak out today. (Boo!) This won’t happen if you maintain a mellow, easygoing style, but the repressed anger will still be there.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t be too pushy when talking to others today because that will trigger arguments. Instead, channel this intense focus into writing, sales, acting or teaching while your intellectual energy is high. “I’m on a roll!” Good day to make future plans because you’re so determined.