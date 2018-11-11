Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 12, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully when dealing with parents, bosses and other authority figures today — this includes the police — because your interactions will be intense. Hidden issues might suddenly come to the fore. You might also be obsessed about something. Not good. Far better to take a lighter approach today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a poor day for discussions about race, religion or politics because these interactions could become passionate and too emotional. Therefore, don’t even go there! People are focused on issues in a blind, obsessed way. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Issues about shared property and inheritances are intense today. You might not want to lend something to someone. Or perhaps someone won’t lend something to you. You might quarrel about shared property or how to divide something. Postpone this for another day if you can.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Because people are so intense and fixated on their own ideas and their own opinions, this is a poor day to deal with partners and close friends. Keep this in mind. Instead focus on travel plans or redecorating at home. Learn something new. Stay out of trouble.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Do not be pushy about trying to get your way at work today. This is not the day to introduce reforms and better ideas because you might just create opposition to you. Personally, you will set yourself high standards regarding improving your health. Lighten up and you might have better success.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Parents need to be patient with their children today because everyone is fixated or stuck in their own point of view, and this includes your kids. Be understanding and tolerant. Meanwhile, romance is challenged today. People are caught up in their own issues. Go gently.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Family discussions will be super intense today, which is why you might want to postpone them for another day (especially discussions with female family members). People are inclined to be inflexible and rigid today. Avoid important topics.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t try to convince others to agree with you today or coerce them to your way of thinking (which is what you might be tempted to do). Don’t even go there. Instead, lighten up and go with the flow. Keep the conversation friendly and lighthearted.(There are none so deaf as those who will not hear.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have strong ideas about money today. Likewise, you might have strong ideas about something that you own. Not everyone agrees with you, do be aware of this. If shopping, you might be intent on getting something. “I have to have it!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the moon is in your sign lined up with Pluto, which makes you impulsive, passionate, intense and a bit obsessed about something. Make a conscious effort to stay balanced and see all sides of the picture for your own good as well as others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You can use today’s energy to burrow deep and do some research, which will no doubt yield answers and solutions to old problems. You won’t stop until you find what you’re looking for. Wonderful! (You’ll be like a dog with a bone.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might attract someone to you today who is powerful and intense. This person might want to persuade you about something or teach you something or get you to agree with their point of view. It doesn’t hurt to listen, but you don’t have to agree.