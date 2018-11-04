Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 5, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Even though you feel sympathetic to others today, especially those who are less fortunate, don’t give away the farm. Be reasonable and do what you can. And remember: True generosity is giving what is needed. Remain realistic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A conversation with a partner or close friend will be mutually sympathetic and easygoing today because you each have a sense of where the other one is coming from. Yes, you know what it’s like to walk a mile in their wedgies. (Ouch!)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will be sympathetic to the plight of a co-worker or colleague today. In fact, someone might come to you for a counseling session or some advice because they sense that you will be understanding and intelligent enough to appreciate what they are experiencing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You are in touch with your muse today, which is why this is a lovely day for artists and anyone involved in a creative project or an artistic field. Romantic partners will be sensitive to each other and in tune with each other’s needs and wants. You will also be sympathetic with kids today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Family is gold. Today if you can help someone in your family, you will because you feel a heartfelt sympathy for their situation. Possibly, you are the one who needs to reach out to family members because you need help? Either way, people are mutually sympathetic today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t blame yourself if you spend hours wool-gathering, daydreaming and being adrift in a world of fantasy. Chalk it up to the vibes in the air. Your antennas are so sharply tuned today, you can pick up acid rock in your mercury fillings. It’s also why you can second-guess someone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If shopping today, you will be tempted to spend too much money on luxurious, elegant items. Very tempting for you because you are a sign who truly appreciates beauty. Well, you know what you can afford and what you cannot. At least, save your receipts — and the box.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today your idealism is aroused, which is why you might be attracted to a deeper level of spirituality. Someone might ask for your help or vice versa. Help someone if you have an opportunity; however, don’t be a doormat. Your ESP and Spidey sense are highly tuned today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are interested in matters related to the spiritual world and otherworldly phenomena today. Of course, you are always curious about unusual events because you are a seeker of knowledge. Today you are ready to put the interests and needs of someone else before your own. (Noble.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might be attracted to someone today who is a bit fey or otherworldly. (“Fairies at the bottom of the garden?”) You will certainly be sympathetic when talking to others. You might also contribute to or be involved with a group that is charitable and wants to help those who are needy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your dealings with authority figures today will be quite easy because there is a natural give-and-take and a mutual understanding and even respect. You might ask for a favor or you might offer some help — either way. The response of a boss will be positive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today your idealism is aroused along with your appreciation of beauty, which makes this the perfect day to visit museums, libraries, university campuses, gorgeous buildings, and possibly pristine parks. Beautiful places and beautiful ideas will be edifying.