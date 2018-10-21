Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 22

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you will get to the bottom of issues relating to inheritances, shared property, wills, insurance, debt and banking. If you want to know what’s happening, you will pursue it until you find out. You won’t quit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A conversation with someone will be intense and to the point today. Very black and white. You will discover the facts of what it is that you want to know and you won’t hesitate to grill your friend or partner to get them. Yikes! (Maybe lighten up?)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will be industrious and hands-on at work today. You’re ready to get things done, which is why you will roll up your sleeves and dig in. Furthermore, when talking to co-workers, employees or bosses, you want the bottom line and an explanation for everything. No Teflon!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A discussion with one of your kids will be direct and to the point today. Could be both ways — they might demand to know the truth about something from you. Likewise, romantic partners will put their cards on the table and come clean about something. “I didn’t do it. I wasn’t there!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You have lots of energy to make improvements at home or to tackle repairs today, ’cause you’re raring to go! This is also why family conversations will be in-depth and to the point. You want to know what’s happening and what the score is.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your communications with others will be direct and bold today. You won’t skirt the subject; you will charge right in. You might even be obsessed about something, but you’ll find what you’re looking for. (This mindset will help you study or learn something.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might envision new ways of making money today. You might see possibilities to make money on the side or get a different job. If you’re contemplating a major purchase, you will research every aspect because you won’t overlook a thing today!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your love of mysteries is strong today. Enjoy reading whodunits or watching mysteries on TV. You might like to solve a puzzle or penetrate the deeper meaning of something. This is right up your alley because you have always been able to penetrate the subtext of things. (Tough to fool you.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are the philosopher of the zodiac, and today you will ponder profound questions like why we “bake” cookies but “cook” bacon. Or what about “All generalizations are false”? Of course, some truisms are obvious like, “Never give yourself a haircut after three margaritas.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might quiz a friend about something because you want to know the facts about something. Actually, you’re very curious today, even a tad suspicious. You don’t trust categorical imperatives. Of course, the elasticity of situational ethics makes sense.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A discussion with a boss, parent or member of the police will be very direct and to the point today. Maybe this person wants to get to the bottom of something? “Just the facts, ma’am.” You, on the other hand, will stick to your truth like a stuck record.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a marvelous day to explore new and strange ideas because you want to learn wondrous things about the universe. You seek discoveries that will really raise your eyebrows or make you think.