Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Socialize with friends and members of groups today because down deep, you want a bond with others. You might choose someone to bare your soul to. Quite likely, the other person will be equally forthcoming.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will make a strong contact with a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority today. In fact, this contact might be public for some reason. In other words, people seem to know what you’re up to. Nevertheless, the bond you create today could be helpful for tomorrow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a busy day and you’re curious about many things, especially other cultures and a chance to learn something new. You will love studying today and talking to people from different backgrounds. An article in the media might grab you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you might have a heart-to-heart discussion with someone about shared property, an inheritance, insurance or something to do with jointly held property. This could be small stuff or major. Fortunately, it will be easy to establish a warm conversation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a great day to schmooze, especially with partners and close friends. You’re in the mood to talk and share gossip and the latest news — just light stuff. It’s the company that you are really seeking i.e. the company of someone you like. You want to feel that connection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a busy day because you have chosen to take on a lot of tasks in addition to trying to be all things to all people. (What’s new?) A conversation with a co-worker will be particularly rewarding. Be open to ways to help someone or perhaps someone will help you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Romance is cozy today because you want to feel that you belong to someone and they want to feel that they belong to you. (It’s that kinda day.) You might be involved with children today. You will feel a personal sense of reward if you get a chance to express your creative talents.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Conversations with family members, especially female family members, will be important to you today. Someone is ready to let their hair down. Basically, you want to feel a sense of openness and trust with someone, which is a good thing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a busy day because the tempo of your day is fast! You’ll be busy talking to a number of different people as well as taking short trips, reading, writing and studying. You’ll be the proverbial one-armed paper hanger, wallpapering the ceiling. Sheesh!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is the classic day for shopping therapy for some of you. Whatever you buy will be because you feel you want to have it or you feel you need it. Your purchase will be more about feeding your own desires than objectively buying something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you will be busy talking to friends, acquaintances and neighbors because you have something in common that you share. You will feel sympathetic to others and vice versa. News and letters from others might arrive or you might write a letter today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today want to reach out to someone because this makes you feel better. Even though you’re behind the scenes, you might make contact with a boss or someone in authority because you need to be heard today.