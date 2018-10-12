Moon Alert Until 7:30 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you need a change of scenery. (Actually, you want a bit of adventure in your life and a chance to learn something new and exciting!) Well, do get out of bed and get dressed. Travel somewhere today if you can. Perhaps you could be a tourist in your own city?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today, you’re focused on details regarding shared property, taxes, debt, insurance or inheritances — red-tape stuff. You don’t have to devote your whole day to it, but you cannot ignore it. Wrap up what you can so that you’re free to enjoy the company of friends and partners.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This happens for two days every month. Hey, it’s no biggie. It simply requires a little charm, patience and accommodation. In two weeks, everyone has to make nice with you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You want to get something done today. (Sure, you want to relax and have a good time but you also want to accomplish something.) You need to run errands, go shopping and take care of stuff. Just do it. Cross off those items off your to-do list!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Some people are running errands today, but not you. You want to play! Sports events, social outings, the theater, the arts, fun activities with kids, romantic dates, vacations and out-of-town getaways are your choices. Add zest to your life!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might want to sleep in today and then relax over a second cup of coffee — literally or figuratively. You will probably have an important conversation with a female relative. Give yourself permission to enjoy cocooning at home today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You want to have a meaningful exchange with someone today. You want to cut to the chase and talk about what you think is important. (“How’s your sex life?”) Well, you will be more diplomatic than that. You want a heartfelt exchange with someone today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Money is on your mind today. You might also be focused on something that you own today — repairing it, cleaning it, making it look better. Perfect! This will please you. You feel emotional about what you own today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The moon is still in your sign today, which will make you a bit more emotional than usual. But relax, because when the moon is in your sign (which happens two days every month), your luck is better!. Not too shabby! Ka-ching!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You need to take this Saturday as a breather. Use it as a catch-up day. Catch up on sleep. Catch up on a project. Catch up on cleaning your digs. Catch up on laundry. Catch up on social obligations. Catch up on “me” time. It’s all for you!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Enjoy schmoozing with friends and members of groups today because this will make your heart happy. Friendships enrich your life and make it more stimulating and rewarding. Today contact with a female friend or colleague could be significant.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is the second day when the moon is sitting at the very top of your chart. Not only are you noticed, people are talking about you or checking out details of your personal life. Meanwhile, you want to get better organized and on top of your game. Yeah! Top that!