Horoscope for Oct. 15, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a powerful day because you have the ability to charm parents, bosses and VIPs. (Cool!) In addition, discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance will go well, in fact — quite likely in your favor. Basically, this is a winning day for Aries!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Enjoy warm conversations with friends and partners today. People will agree with you and vice versa, and you will feel lifted and enthused by chatting with them. You might also want to study something today or make future travel plans. It’s a fun day!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You have great ideas about your work, your job or any task that you set for yourself. You see how to plan things out and you see the benefit you will receive by doing them. Relations with co-workers are super positive. Good day to discuss shared property.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is an absolutely creative day! Let your imagination run wild. Explore new avenues in music, literature, writing and the arts as well as dealing with romantic contacts or enjoying playful times with kids. You’re thinking outside of the box and everyone wants to bask in your company!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Family discussions will go well today because people are patient and warmhearted. This is the perfect day to sit down with family and discuss plans or how to tackle house repairs or how to explore new projects. People will be supportive to each other.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Writers and those in sales and marketing plus teachers and actors will flourish today because Mercury is lined up with Venus in your House of Communications. Yes, you speak like Shakespeare! Furthermore, you will see ways to make money from your words. Ka-ching!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Respect your moneymaking ideas today because you are clever and can dream up new approaches to making money on the side or finding a better paying job. You will also enjoy buying books or spending money on anything that enriches your mind today. (“Does Vegas count?”)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your words are like gold to others, which is why people want to hear what you have to say today. They enjoy your company and your interesting, conversational anecdotes; however, they will also enjoy your ideas because Mercury is lined up with Venus in your sign. Go for Baroque!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Any kind of research that you do today will be successful. It might lead to immediate or future profits. You might also enjoy a secret tete-a-tete with someone, perhaps the beginning of a love affair? At the least, you will enjoy quiet research that benefits you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Friendships are warm today. Likewise, your dealings with groups, clubs and organizations will also be fruitful and pleasant. Obviously, this is a great day to get out and schmooze because you will enjoy talking to others and, in turn, they might help you. (The moon is in your sign.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Parents, bosses and VIPs will listen to you today and will be impressed with what you have to say. (Someone might be so impressed that a romance starts to percolate.) Do not hesitate to share your ideas with others, especially people in power.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will love a chance to study and learn something new today. Likewise, you will adore travel because your mind wants to learn something interesting but it also wants to have a fun time doing it — and travel is generally the most fun way to learn something new.