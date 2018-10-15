Moon Alert After 4:30 p.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping and major decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your relations with bosses, parents and VIPs are upbeat today! Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert, especially if you live in the Pacific time zone. This is a good day to ask for more resources or an increased budget.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Travel plans look exciting! Talk to partners and close friends about possible trips in the future. You might ask someone to join a class with you to learn a new language or study something exciting. A cooking class in Provence? (You wish!)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is an excellent day to divide or share something like an inheritance, insurance matters or shared property; however, do not agree to anything important after the Moon Alert begins. (See above.) You are favored today!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a fabulous day to schmooze and enjoy good times. Meet friends for lunch. Show up for Happy Hour because you’re in the mood to party! Fortunately, others are in an upbeat mood as well. Great day for sports events, social outings, the arts and playful activities with children.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s easy to get along with co-workers, clients and customers today. Work-related travel is likely. This is a great day for group activities and getting things done through the cooperation of others. Accomplish as much as you can before the Moon Alert begins.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your creative vibes are hot today because you’re in touch with your muse, which is why this is a great day for those who write, draw, paint, weave, sculpt or work in the arts — including the entertainment world. Sports events will be fun as well as play times with kids.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a positive day for family gatherings. Enjoy good times at home because basically everyone’s in a good mood! Once the Moon Alert begins, keep things light. Don’t volunteer for anything and do not set things in motion. Enjoy the company of others and relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a favorable day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and any job where you talk or write for a living because your ideas are positive and expansive. Because you’re in a happy frame of mind, you will attract others to you. (People like happy people.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Business and commerce are favored today, which is why you can look for ways to boost your income. You might deal with groups and you might also deal with foreign interests. However, after the Moon Alert begins, do not initiate anything or sign contracts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. Not only does this promote domestic peace and your happiness, it is also an excellent time to do business. However, once the Moon Alert begins (see above) do not make business decisions or spend money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you have a warm feeling in your tummy because you feel happy with your world! You’re also looking forward to your future. Relations with people in authority are excellent. Personally, you want to expand your world through travel and learning. Mars in your sign gives you energy to dream!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Relations with friends and groups are positive today, especially dealing with a female acquaintance or friend. Someone will encourage you and reassure you. They might also introduce you to opportunities to expand your world and learn more. Be aware of the Moon Alert.