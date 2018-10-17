Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will be energetic talking to friends and groups today because you have something to say and you intend to say it. You might even be competitive with someone professionally or in sports. One thing is certain: You feel courageous!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your ambition is aroused today. You’ve got big ideas, visions for the future and plans that you intend to hatch. You will be successful because once you set your mind to something, you work hard. You don’t always work hard, but when you’re committed to something, you do!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) In the perfect world, you’re traveling or taking a fascinating course in a foreign country because you do want to explore more of the world and all its exciting possibilities. You feel playful, prankish, flirtatious and up for good times!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Home and family are your concern now; nevertheless, three planets want you to play, socialize, explore the arts and have fun! Meanwhile, back in the boudoir, fiery Mars ignites your sexual desires. So many things to do, so little time.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Discussions with a partner or close friend will be dynamic and lively today because one of you (or both) has strong ideas. Let’s face it, most Leos are pretty opinionated because you are creative and observant and you have strong beliefs. Simple as that. Remember to listen to your friend.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will be productive at work today because you have lots of energy. You will also have strong opinions about what you want to achieve, and you will delegate your ideas to others. Partly this is because you are motivated by money right now. (Money doesn’t talk; it sings!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You have lots of energy because the sun is in your sign. Mercury, Venus and Jupiter continue to enhance your focus on earnings. Nevertheless, today you want to play! You want to explore the arts, social diversions, fun activities with children plus romantic flirtations! Make plans to party!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re excellent at purging what you no longer need in your life. Today you might do this because you have energy to make improvements at home or in your domestic world. Very often, when we decide to improve things we first need to get rid of what is no longer relevant.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a strong day for those in sales and marketing. It’s equally strong for those of you who write, teach or act for a living because you will put a lot of yourself into whatever it is you have to say. You will convince, persuade and inspire!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Security is important for you. You’re never casual about this, and most Capricorns have well-planned endings. Today you’re putting out energy to earn money as well as take care of what you already own because you want to feel that your assets are solid.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the moon is in your sign lined up with fiery Mars, which definitely makes you impulsive. It can also make you moody and aggressive. Be aware of this because these strong, energetic feelings can produce an outburst of anger. Stay chill.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might be upset about something and doing a slow boil because, for whatever reason, you cannot speak up. You feel muzzled or you realize that it’s inappropriate to cause a fuss (which is generally the case, and this means you are wise). But you’re still doing a slow boil.