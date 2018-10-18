Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Quarrels and disagreements about shared property, inheritances or insurance might arise today. If they do, you will be Johnny-on-the-spot ready to defend yourself because that’s what you do. But is this the wisest course to take? Is it worth losing a friend or alienating a group?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Because your ambition is aroused, you might find yourself at odds with a partner or close friend. This might be the moment to consider how blinding ambition can be. Ambition has a lot to do with personal ego and aggression. Who do you want to be?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Disputes at work are likely today, especially about legal matters, dealing with foreign interests or anything to do with higher education, publishing and the media. Will you gain what you want if you win this dispute? Will you win the battle but lose the war?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Parents must be patient with their kids today because ego battles are classic. This means big egos are bumping up against each other. Kinda immature, really. Romantic disputes might also arise between lovers as well as sports disagreements. Maybe best to chill out?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Domestic disputes and arguments are likely today because somebody wants their way, especially regarding home repairs or family issues. This is why George Burns said, “Happiness is a warm, caring, loving family in another city.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Avoid arguments and disputes with others today because they will only bring you misery and destroy your peace of mind, and you might have nothing good to show for it. Wait a day or two to regroup and see how you might still achieve what you want without conflict.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Money quarrels are likely today, especially with kids and romantic partners. They might also pertain to disputes about vacations or how to spend money on social occasions or sports events. People never really agree about money because how we spend our money is so personal. Can you agree to disagree?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today might be difficult because you are touchy and you feel irritable with someone. You might even feel you have to defend your beliefs or your position about something. Stay mellow. And be observant and calm to avoid accident-prone behavior.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Do not jump the gun today because it’s easy to do this. You might overreact or be quick to make an assumption and find out later that you did not have the full picture. Who wants to end up with egg on their face? Not you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might disagree with a friend or a member of a group about how to deal with a certain amount of money or some property or resources. But is it really worth getting your belly in a rash? You might lose a friendship over this. Is it worth that?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid disputes with bosses and parents today because you will probably lose more ground than you gain. People never forget their enemies or their defeats. Think about your long-term objectives and perhaps how you can turn this dispute into a win/win solution. Can you?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race today because people are just itching to have a fight. Don’t give them an excuse. And resist this urge yourself. Just be cool and mellow. Consider your own peace of mind.