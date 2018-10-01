Horoscope for Oct. 2, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Do not jump the gun today because you could end up in a nasty argument. Everyone is looking for a fight! Someone will want to tell you how to fix something, or make it better or how to improve how your look. (Oops, wrong move.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Resist your urge to introduce improvements and reforms to your job today. You will only meet with objections. Therefore, why even go there? Even your attempt to improve your health in some way might land you in hot water. Yikes!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Parents have to be patient with their kids today to avoid hissy fits and meltdowns, because this is what will easily happen. Likewise, romantic partners have to be tolerant, patient and understanding with each other to avoid a nasty argument suddenly erupting out of nowhere! Easy does it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a poor day for important family discussions, especially about how to make improvements or do renovations. Someone will object and, before you know it, you’ll be in an argument about how something should be done or why it should be done or why it shouldn’t be done. (You get the picture.) Step back.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Slow down and take it easy today. Do not contradict others. Do not try to convince anyone to agree with your point of view. This is the classic day for a breakdown in a relationship as well as the breakdown of machinery or equipment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Avoid disputes about money, earnings, financial decisions and property that you might own. These disputes could turn nasty very quickly. You might have a debate with someone about how to repair or fix something. Be patient and understanding so that you can keep the peace.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be careful because you might be coming on like gangbusters today even if you don’t realize it. People are pushy. (This might include you.) This is the kind of day where something will go wrong and everyone has their own opinion about how to fix it. Too many cooks in the kitchen!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Some kind of secret or behind-the-scenes activity might create a problem for you today. In fact, this problem might even be something illegal or very shady. Avoid involvement in any dangerous ideas or anything related to criminal activity. Ya think?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might attract someone who is very powerful to you today. This could be an uncomfortable encounter because this person wants to tell you what to do — a real bossy type. Possibly, you are the bossy person in this situation? Either way, lighten up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid squabbles and arguments with bosses and parents today because they will be nasty. You will not make headway. And even if you do, someone might resent you — so is it really worth it? Probably not. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race today. Many people are just looking for an excuse to get into an argument. Don’t let anyone try to coerce you into agreeing with them, and don’t do this to anyone else, either. Why would you?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Avoid disputes about inheritances, shared property and anything that you own jointly with others. (This also includes debt and insurance issues.) If things get nasty, just walk the other way because you need this like a fish needs a bicycle. Chill out.