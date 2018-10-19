Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your antennas are finely tuned today, which is why your Spidey Sense is working. You have hunches that you can trust, and you think you know what some people are going to say before they say it. In a way, you’re plugged in to the ether today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your idealism about a friend or a group is strong today, which is why you will do what you can to help someone or promote the cause of a group, especially if its mandate is charitable or it benefits those who are less fortunate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might idealize a parent or someone in a position of authority today. It’s easy to do, plus it’s fun to have heroes or someone to look up to. Just make sure you don’t have Vaseline on your lens and that you’re kidding yourself. Get the facts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, you will enjoy art galleries, museums, parks, architectural buildings and any place that inspires your love of beauty. Give yourself this treat. You will also love to discuss profound ideas.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will feel rewarded if you how to help those who are less fortunate than you, especially through fundraising or using the wealth and resources of others. This will be meaningful activity from your POV and, of course, it is. After all, kindness is the most important thing. Never miss an opportunity to be kind.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a good day for a heart-to-heart talk with a close friend or partner because each of you will feel sympathetic with the other person. There will be a common agreement and a common understanding and a common sharing, which will be gratifying.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might find yourself in the role of an amateur counselor or psychologist at work today because someone needs your advice. Or perhaps someone needs a sympathetic ear? Sometimes that’s all someone needs: a sympathetic person to listen to them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because you are in touch with your muse today, this is a great day for those who work in the arts, the movie industry or anything to do with children as well as the field of sports. Romance will be particularly affectionate and caring because you are in touch with your soft heart today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel strong sympathy today for a family member and, because of this, if you can help someone at home or perhaps a relative, you will do so. This is wise. You will never regret it because family is gold. And of course, what goes around comes around.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t worry if you spend time daydreaming today or being lost in worlds of fantasy because it’s just one of those days. Once in a while we all need to mentally escape to give ourselves a breather. Imagination is a wonderful thing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be careful about spending too much money on something elegant and luxurious today because this is what you will be tempted to do. For your own best interests, keep your receipts and the box! This gives you a chance to have some second thoughts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your sensitivity to your surroundings is strong today, as is your empathy with those around you. This is why you are willing to listen to a friend’s problems. It’s also why you easily will pick up the moods of everyone around you.