Aries (March 21-April 19) You’ll be more intense and passionate in the next four weeks. You will have stronger interest in defining your values vs. someone else’s values. Expect to focus on details regarding shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. Red-tape stuff.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) For the next four weeks, you need more rest and more sleep. Respect this need. You will also become more focused on partnerships and close friendships because the sun will be opposite your sign, and this is the only time all year this happens.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Now you face the challenge of how you should manage your life and what duties and responsibilities that will entail. You want to be efficient, effective and productive. You’re not exactly turning over a new leaf, but you’re setting higher standards for yourself in the month to come.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s play city for you for the next four weeks! Slip away on a vacation if you can because you want the freedom to express yourself and be who you are. You want to get out and have a time. Friendships and relationships will be more lighthearted and fun-loving. Lucky you!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) For the next four weeks, your focus will steer you to your personal life. Home, family and your private surroundings will be your choice. You will likely think about the past more than unusual as you cocoon more to ponder your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The tempo of your life will accelerate in the next four weeks because suddenly you’re busy with short trips, errands, appointments, visits with friends plus increased time with siblings and relatives. On top of this, you’re reading and writing more than usual. You might even take a vacation! (Gasp.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Money is on your mind in the next four weeks. This could be because you’re thinking about earnings but you might also ponder a major purchase. You might even want to show something off. Basically, you want greater control of your life through what you own.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Once a year, for four weeks, the sun is in your sign. That time has arrived, which means you magically attract people and favorable circumstances to you. This is the time to physically and psychologically recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It’s all about you now, dear Scorpio!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Because your birthday is a month away, it means your personal year is drawing to an end. Use the next four weeks to ponder what you want your new year to be all about. Set some goals. Because you are a future-oriented sign, this will be important.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks! Enjoy schmoozing with friends. Many of you will also join clubs, groups and associations or you will be more active in these groups. Socialize extensively and examine the role that others play in your life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The sun will be at the top of your chart in the next four weeks, symbolizing that you are in the spotlight, especially in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs. They will admire you even if you don’t do anything special, which means this is your chance to advance your agenda. Ya think?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel, further education and a chance to broaden your horizons are your focus for the next four weeks. You want to shake things up a little because you want adventure and stimulation! Make an effort to learn something new!