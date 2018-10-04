Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s Friday and this is the perfect day to party! Enjoy entertaining diversions, the theater, museums, sports events, movies and social times with others. Playful activities with children will delight. However, see the Moon Alert (above) and restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might want to hunker down at home today to enjoy a relaxing time among familiar surroundings. Just putter and take it easy. Then, by evening, you will be keen to party and have fun with others! Please note the restrictions of the Moon Alert for most of this day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a wonderful day for writing and communication of any kind because you are imaginative and full of original ideas. Enjoy short trips and visits with siblings and relatives. However, for most of this day, there is a Moon Alert. Therefore, postpone purchases and important decisions until this evening.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Do be careful today because today your mind is on money and financial matters; nevertheless, because of the Moon Alert, this is a poor day to spend money on anything other than food and gas. Exercise caution. By evening, you are free to act.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the moon is in your sign, and it’s a Moon Alert until the moon changes signs. (See above.) This is a social day in a fun-loving time! Enjoy schmoozing with others and having fun! Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a pleasant, peaceful day, which promotes opportunities for meditation and quiet contemplation. Enjoy some private moments by yourself. Wait until this evening to act on your moneymaking ideas. Check the Moon Alert above.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a wonderful, social day! Meet friends for breakfast, brunch or dinner because you will enjoy good conversation in the company of others. Plan to have a fun time! Postpone shopping and important decisions until this evening. (Check Moon Alert.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Someone admires you today. (This is almost a certainty.) You have flare and a certain bon vivant quality today that catches the attention of others. Be careful of excess! Restrict spending money to food, gas and entertainment until the Moon Alert is over (for your own good).

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Travel and a chance to explore new places and see new faces will please you today. These are things you love to do! Enjoy hanging out with people from different cultures and different backgrounds because you will learn something new today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Because you might be focused on financial matters or issues related to shared property, do pay attention to the restrictions of the Moon Alert. (See above.) Postpone important decisions or purchases until the Moon Alert is over. Be smart and protect your own best interests.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will enjoy good times with partners and close friends today! Plan to meet someone for lunch, brunch or a fun outing. It’s a social, fun-loving day; however it’s a poor day for shopping and important decisions until the Moon Alert is over.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Guard against decisions on the job that might be ambitious and “big” because for most of this day there is a Moon Alert. Respect these restrictions for your own welfare. Wait until the Moon Alert is over to spend money and delegate funds.