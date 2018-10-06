Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your efforts to be productive today will be hampered by the Moon Alert, which is in play for most of the day. Expect shortages, delays, speed bumps and detours. Try to relax as much as possible. Whatchagonnado?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are definitely in touch with your muse today, what is why this is a super creative time for you. Artists, writers, actors and anyone involved in any kind of creative activity will be productive today. However, spend money only on gas, food and entertainment.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Ideally, this is a good day to just relax and do nothing. It’s a poor day to shop for anything other than food and gas. It’s OK to spend money on entertaining diversions like movies. Postpone important decisions and discussions. Oh well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re thinking is a tad fuzzy today, which is why this is a poor day for important decisions or discussions. Keep things light. Enjoy socializing. Restrict spending to food and gas. However, this is a creative day for writers, actors and teachers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a poor day for shopping and spending money on anything other than food and gas. Entertaining diversions like movies and plays are fine. When it comes to finances, do your homework and wait until tomorrow to act.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the moon is in your sign, which can make you more emotional than usual. However, take note: It’s a Moon Alert for most of the day, which means things are vague and indecisive. (You’re not sure what to do next.) Relax.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a fuzzy kind of day because most of today is a Moon Alert, in addition to which, the moon is hiding in your chart. This promotes creative ideas because you can think outside of the box, but it hampers productivity and real plans. Just coast.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a great day to hang out with friends and enjoy lighthearted banter. Avoid important decisions. Don’t volunteer for anything. Restrict spending to food, gas and entertainment. It’s actually a great party day if you keep things casual.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Relax today. Do not make promises to bosses, parents and VIPs Do not set goals. Do not agree to anything important. Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment because most of this day is a Moon Alert. Take it easy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a wonderful day to explore and do something different! You’re interested in the world around you and interested in new ideas and talking to people from different cultures and backgrounds. Restrict your spending to food and gas during the Moon Alert. Be smart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be careful because you are focused on shared property, taxes, debt, insurance and inheritances — all of which require clear thinking and concentration. This is not a good day for decisions. This is not a good day to decide how to share or divide something. Wait until tomorrow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Like yesterday, this is still a fine day to hang out with pals and partners because everything is a bit up in the air. That’s OK. Enjoy schmoozing. Get in touch with your creative process because today you are imaginative and full of original ideas! Do not shop today. (Just food and gas.)