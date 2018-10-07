Horoscope for Oct. 8, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The New Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today the only New Moon all year that is opposite your sign is taking place. This is your best chance all year to think how you can improve your partnerships and close friendships. Think about what you might do.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is one of the best days of the year to think how you can improve your health and also what you can do to improve your job or how you do your job. Because you have a lot of mental energy today, take five minutes to give this some serious thought. Set some intentions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re full of creative ideas today, which is why this is a marvelous day to work in the arts, advertising, video game production, architecture, home design, landscaping or any field where you have to make creative, artistic decisions. Romance gets a lovely boost today. (Perfect date day!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This might be the best day of the year for you to think about what you can do to improve your relations with family members, and also, what you can do to improve your home or how you enjoy your home. These are important areas to you because you are a nester.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You have a lot of vigorous energy today, especially if you need to stand up to someone like a partner or close friend. You will be a strong communicator, which is good news for those in sales, marketing, writing, teaching and acting. You’re in the zone!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You have money on your mind today. Because today is a New Moon, this is an excellent day, perhaps the best in the year, to think about how you handle your money and how you treat and care for what you own. How can you improve in these areas?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the only New Moon in your sign all year is taking place, which means it’s the perfect day to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the image you create on your world. Ideas? Librans always look color-coordinated and well pulled together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Hidden mysteries intrigue you. Today is no exception. This is because the New Moon is taking place in a hidden part of your chart, and this is the only day all year that it can do this. It will draw your attention to spiritual matters, mysteries and secrets.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today’s New Moon is your best chance in the year to think how to improve your relations with friends and groups. You keep touch with friends and water your trap line, probably because you travel so much.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the only New Moon all year at the top of your chart is happening. This means it’s the perfect day to take stock and think about your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go? Are your objectives your goals or someone else’s?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Each New Moon is an opportunity for resolutions. Today’s New Moon is your chance to think about travel, training or courses you could explore to enrich and enhance your life or promote your career. Got any ideas about this?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is the perfect day to take stock about shared property, inheritances and the support you get from others. This includes your debt and figuring out what you owe and what you own. When it comes to money, information is power.