Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s Saturday and it’s a feel-good day! Enjoy fun times with partners and close friends. Someone might introduce you to someone new or perhaps vice versa. People are upbeat and enthusiastic today, which is why whatever you do will be enjoyable.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a positive day for those at work. However, it’s a positive day for all Tauruses in terms of health, vigor and feeling good! You might explore new ideas by buying a pet or purchasing something for one.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a fun-loving day and a great date day. You will enjoy sports activities, playful times with children and the arts. This is a great day to schmooze with members of the general public and meet new people through acquaintances you already know.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You are a nester and today you will enjoy hanging out at home. You might enjoy cocooning and puttering around the place by yourself, or you will equally enjoy entertaining and inviting someone over. Redecorating projects are dear to your heart now.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You want to interact with others today because you want to enlighten someone about something. You have ideas and opinions you want to share and, of course, you need an audience! Take a short trip because you want to learn something in an easy way. “Spoon-feed me!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to make money. Trust your moneymaking ideas because they are ambitious and optimistic. In particular, real estate is an area that will favor you now and in the coming year. (Remember this.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a lovely day to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself. (Libra is the sign that rules haute couture, which is why you are always well-dressed and color-coordinated.) See what treasures you can find for yourself today! You will also enjoy schmoozing with everyone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might work behind the scenes in some fashion today to do things that will ultimately boost your income. This is not surprising because in the year ahead, you will definitely earn more or boost your assets in some way. This is a fact.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a lovely day! The sun is still in your sign, and today the moon is dancing with Jupiter in your sign, which makes you feel warm and friendly to others, especially females. Good day to discuss future goals with someone. (You like to plan your future.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs (including the police) will go smoothly today because people are well disposed to you. They see you in positive terms. In fact, they’re glad to see you! Whatever you do today might secure your future in a more positive way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Grab any chance to travel today because you will love it. Basically, this is because you want adventure and a change of scenery. You hate to be stuck in a rut because —let’s face it — all Aquarians are 50 years ahead of their time, which is why you are so cutting edge!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you might find the support, be it financial, practical or psychological, to make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs. This is hardly surprising because in the year ahead, you are going to put your name up in lights. People love you this year!