Aries (March 21-April 19) In the next few weeks, your popularity will increase. Everyone will want to see your face. (Yes, you will have to get dressed.) This window of time is an excellent time to set future goals and discuss them with others to get their feedback. Try it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) For the next four weeks, the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering light (symbolically), which is why bosses, parents and VIPs are going to be so impressed with you. You don’t even have to do anything special. Take this one to the bank!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Travel as much as possible in the next few weeks because you want to have some adventure and a change of scenery! Be a tourist in your own backyard. You can also expand your world through study, film and talking to people from other backgrounds.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will be more focused on taxes, debt, shared property, inheritances and insurance in the next four weeks. The good news is that you will get some of this stuff done! Plow through that paperwork. Be ruthless. “Be gone!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Because the sun is opposite your sign for the next four weeks, you will be more tired than usual and will definitely need more sleep. However, this polarized position of the sun will make you focus on your partnerships and close friendships more than usual. How can you improve them?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) By nature, you like to be organized. (This doesn’t mean you are, but you wish you would be.) In the next four weeks, you will work to get better organized and make an effort to work smarter and be more efficient. You will also want to improve your health.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Lucky you! The next four weeks will bring you opportunities to socialize and enjoy parties and playful activities with children, the arts, movies, musical performances and sports events. You will want to have fun! And why not? After all, life is short — and fat.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Welcome every opportunity to cocoon at home and enjoy the company of family in the next four weeks because this will appeal. You want to relax among familiar surroundings and hibernate. This is the perfect time of year to do this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Fasten your seatbelts because you’re in for a busy four weeks! Short trips, increased errands and appointments plus an urge to talk to others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors, will keep you hopping! Enjoy!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your focus will be on money, possessions and your assets in the next four weeks. You might look for a better paying job or ways to make money on the side. You will also think about what it is that really matters in life. (Important to know.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. You will also attract people and favorable situations to you. Yes, Aquarius rules!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep a low profile in the next four weeks because your personal year is coming to an end. Now is the time to give yourself a report card. How well are you doing at the art of living? How do you want your new year to be different? Jot down some ideas. When you write down a wish, it becomes a goal.