Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The New Moon (a solar eclipse) is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today the solar eclipse is taking place at the top of your chart, which relates to your style of dealing with authority — bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. It’s a sober day because the moon is lined up with Saturn. Do you take a win/lose approach with your boss?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today’s solar eclipse promises an exciting future for you, especially in terms of expanding your world through travel and further education. However, you might also feel limited or restricted by rules, regulations and laws today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a good day to ponder the responsibilities you have to others, especially partners and close friends. What are the unwritten expectations of this relationship? What must you do or provide? What must they do or provide? Life is an ongoing negotiation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The solar eclipse today is opposite your sign, which means partnerships and close friendships will be a strong focus for you now and throughout the year. Don’t worry if you feel alone or cut off from others today. This is a fleeting dark cloud on your horizon.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you might feel overwhelmed by the responsibilities you have on your job. But this is just how things look right now. Trust me. It all depends on which end of the telescope you’re looking through. The truth is this is going to be a positive, happy uplifting year for you!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Children might be an increased responsibility today. Well, this goes with the territory. We were all a responsibility for our parents. Even more so when you consider today’s modern conveniences. My parents had to drive me to school in a horse-drawn chariot with wooden wheels.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Relations with family members are challenging today. You might feel depressed about something or left out of the picture. Or you might feel that you are holding the short end of the stick? Don’t worry about this because this is temporary. You have a positive year ahead!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today it’s easy to fall into worry mode. But worry is a habit. Remember that saying: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” They say most of the things we worry about never happen, which admittedly is worrisome.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re concerned about money today. Mainly — where is it? And why is there so much month left at the end of the money? Your feelings about finances are heightened because of today’s solar eclipse. This will pass. Give yourself a little treat today. You deserve it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The first solar eclipse this year occurs in your sign. In fact, three solar eclipses will take place in Capricorn this year. These are opportunities for a wake-up call for you. Sometimes it means something ends and something begins. All eyes are on you this year!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The energy of today’s solar eclipse is occurring in a hidden part of your chart, which means it will impact your subconscious. This means that things that were unconscious to you will now become conscious and you will “wake up.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This year you might have an epiphany about a friend or a group that is a real eye-opener. (Ah ha! That’s what an epiphany is!) This will be a good thing because it means you will more clearly see someone who is a friend to you.