Horoscope for Saturday, March 2, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t try to second guess what bosses, parents and VIPs want today because this will be impossible. Instead, take a deep breath and get ready for a few surprises. People are unpredictable and someone will throw you a curveball. Pick up your glove and get ready.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Travel plans are still unpredictable today. They might be canceled or changed. Something unusual connected with religion, politics or race or perhaps something you learned through the media might amaze you. Just take this day one minute at a time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are still dealing with the aftermath of a surprise related to wills, inheritances, shared property, banking details or something to do with the wealth of someone else. Wait until the dust settles before you make any important decisions. Check the Moon Alert.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your closest relationships are a bit unpredictable today. You don’t know what to expect. Ironically, someone else might think you are unpredictable. Whatever the case, don’t count on anything. Wait until later in the day to see how things really unfold.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your work routine will be interrupted today — almost certainly. This could be related to technology, machinery breakdowns, computer crashes, staff shortages or something else out of the blue. “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Parents should be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Likewise, issues related to romance and social plans are unpredictable. Fun events like parties and sports will not unfold as expected. Get ready. Be ready for a fast exit or an alternative.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Small appliances might break down at home today or minor breakages could occur. Domestic tension is also likely, which means you have to be patient with family members. Family arguments upset everyone as each person carries this within them throughout the day. Stay chill.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Keep your eyes open today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. You might physically do something or you might say something and then later regret it. (Try to avoid this bad call.) Appointments will be canceled. Transportation plans will be interrupted. Yeah, it’s that kinda day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today you might find money or you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. This is a dicey day for important financial decisions because too much is up in the air. Plus people are too impulsive and rash! (Yikes!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Expect disruptions to your day today. Personally, you might be obsessed with something that’s unusual or unconventional. You might also feel irritable, independent and a bit cocky. My advice is to slow down, take it easy and be mindful. Stay focused and calm. For your own benefit, be reasonable.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might feel upset about something today but you’re keeping it to yourself. You’re playing their cards close to your heaving bosom because you can’t speak your mind. This might be wise because a lot of people are obsessed about silly details today. Watch out for compulsive behavior on the part of you or others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A friend will surprise you today by doing or saying something you least expect. Don’t try to restrict this person or rein in the situation too tightly because people feel very independent today! Independent and impulsive! Yikes! Give everyone some space.