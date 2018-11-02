Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You want to clean up your act today. You want to feel you have more control of your life. After all, who’s in charge here? Because you want to do this, you have strong feelings and will not take kindly to anyone who blocks your efforts or shoots down your ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a passionate day for romance. Lovers will not take anything casually. Actually, it’s a passionate day for sports as well as anything to do with children or the arts. Look around you and you will see people losing it, albeit briefly. Tread carefully!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Avoid contentious discussions with family members today because they will become heated and argumentative. This is because everyone in the world feels more passionate today. They feel intense. They feel sensitive to criticism. They feel opinionated. Getting the picture?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t give anyone constructive criticism today. Just go along to get along. People are touchy especially if someone wants to “improve” them. (That will go over like a lead balloon.) Don’t try to coerce or convince anyone about anything. Stay chill.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind today, you can see new ways to make money or save money or you might see new uses for something you already own. If you can do this — fine. But if it involves others, be careful. They might not want to hear about it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Expect intense encounters with others today, especially anyone you are close to. You might also be obsessed about something. Maybe you can’t get the song “I Shot the Sheriff” out of your head? (Oops, sorry about that.) Lighten up. Tomorrow is another day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are a people pleaser, which at times is ironic because you are also an excellent debater! (Most great lawyers have Libra in their chart.) You can use today’s intense energy to do research because it will be easy for you to focus on something. You’ll be like a dog with a bone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might want to shy away from groups today because you feel vulnerable and exposed. And yet, at the same time, you might feel a strong attraction for someone. Admittedly, your feelings are blowing hot and cold today. And they are intense!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Discussions with parents and authority figures might get out of hand today. This is not desirable. What is desirable is to stay on good terms with authority figures because this makes your life easier. And that’s what you want. “Don’t harsh my buzz, man.” Be diplomatic or say nothing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is the classic day for intense arguments about politics, religion or race. It’s in the air! It’s like spores or pollen. Knowing this ahead of time, don’t even go there. Don’t try to prove anything today. And if someone says something provocative, don’t take the bait. Not today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a poor day for important discussions about inheritances, insurance disputes or how to share or divide something because people are emotional and quick to take offense. Postpone these discussions for another day when everyone is more calm and reasonable. (However, this is a sexy day!)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Because the moon is opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This is no biggie. It just means you have to be accommodating, easygoing and tolerant. Don’t overreact. Be chill.