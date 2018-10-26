Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Because you’re in an orderly frame of mind and will pay close attention to detail, you will get a lot done today regarding red-tape details related to inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. Make a to-do list and get busy because you will be pleased with your results. Yeah!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an ideal day to sit down with a partner or close friend and have a serious discussion about practical matters. You might want to make long-range plans or set some objectives. Someone older or more experienced might have excellent input and advice for you as well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a productive day at work or doing any task that you set for yourself today because you will pay attention to detail; furthermore, you will persevere until the job is done. Your goal will be to achieve as much as possible because you expect results for your efforts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a good day to work with children by teaching them or training them, especially in sports or the creative arts. People are willing to make an effort to get whatever result they want today. It’s easy to work hard for your rewards because today, diligence is your motto!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will get a lot done at home today because you have high standards. You’re motivated and you have the necessary self-discipline and perseverance to complete what you set out to do. Quite likely, a parent or an older family member or someone with training or expertise will help you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’ll find it easy to focus on mental work, even work that is usually routine and boring because today you have persistence and perseverance. You will also pay close attention to details. Nothing will escape your notice. This is why you will achieve results!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If shopping today, you will be careful and thrifty with your money. No ostrich boas for you! Au contraire. You will prefer to spend your money on practical items that are long-lasting so that you feel you get good value for the money you spend. Very wise and prudent!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have a strong sense of self-discipline today, which is why you will consider every move before acting. You might want to make serious plans. It’s also a good day to seek out advice from someone older or more experienced. (Take advantage of this energy while it lasts.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Research of any kind will go well today because you won’t overlook details plus you have the self-discipline and tenacity to persevere at anything that you choose to do. Seek the advice of someone more experienced if it’s appropriate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Someone older, wiser or more experienced than you will help you today or give you some guidance. This might be someone you encounter in a group situation or a class. This is the perfect day to set future goals, especially practical goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your relations with bosses, parents and VIPs are excellent today because they will admire your work ethic and your ability to achieve practical results. You’re willing to work hard to get the job done and you will do so efficiently without complaint. (I’m impressed.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A teacher or mentor-like figure will be an important contact for you today. You can learn something new from this person. You will also make strides in avenues related to publishing, the media, medicine and the law because hard work pays off today!