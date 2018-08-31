Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s Saturday and let us remember your good fortune. You have marvelous benefits reaping the rewards of the wealth and resources of your partner or someone else. This includes getting a loan or mortgage from a bank. You win!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) There are two months left with lucky Jupiter opposite your sign. It’s the best window of time for you to get married! It’s a blessing that promotes partnerships and your interactions with others, including members of the general public.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) There are two more months of this wonderful blessing that you have enjoyed that boosts your health and pushes you into a better job. For many, this has already happened. Nevertheless, you have two more months to make the most of this advantage!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you haven’t taken a big vacation lately, try to do so within the next few months because this is what is on the menu for you. You might expand your home and family. You might also explore romance. It’s all fun stuff and you stand to benefit!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You have a few more months left of this wonderful benefit to your home and family. Many of you have a chance to make money from real estate or expand and improve your home. Some of you expanded your families too! (For later Leos, born after Aug. 10, this benefit extends into 2019.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) In many ways, this is been a positive year because you have been in a positive frame of mind. It’s true that our thoughts create our world: From the thought springs the word, and from the word springs the deed, which soon becomes habit, which eventually hardens into character. (Wow.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You still have wonderful opportunities to boost your income! Therefore, look for ways to earn more money by either getting a better-paying job or making money on the side. This is your best chance to do this in over a decade.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will still enjoy divine protection from Jupiter in your sign for two more months! Make use of this. However, do not be sad about Jupiter leaving Scorpio because when this happens in November, it enters your House of Earnings and boosts your income!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) In recent months, Jupiter has expanded the spiritual dimension of your life. You become more thoughtful, pondering big questions and profound ideas. (You eat this stuff up with a spoon.) A friendship with a creative, artistic person might be significant.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your popularity has increased for some months now because of the influence of lucky Jupiter. This influence will continue for several more months, which is why you should join clubs, groups and associations. Mingle with others. Form working units because these interactions will benefit you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your reputation has really had a boost this year with Jupiter at the top of your chart. (Lucky you!) You have two more months of this blessing so make the most of it. Pitch your ideas and do whatever you can to advance your agenda with people in power.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Grab every opportunity to travel and get further education in the next few months because this will be easy for you to do. Jupiter will pave the way and bring you opportunities to explore your world and get some practical knowledge that is useful.