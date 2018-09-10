Horoscope for Sept. 11, 2018

Moon Alert After 5:30 a.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or big decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You have great ideas today about how to improve your health or how to introduce improvements and reforms where you work. You might even have wonderful ideas about how to improve dealing with your pet. (Basically, you’re on an improvement kick.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a passionate, sexy, fun-loving day! (You ripe, juicy peach.) You intend to have fun today, which is why you’re making social plans and checking out the theater, sports events and ways to schmooze with others. You will enjoy fun activities with children. It’s an upbeat day!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might be involved with family secrets today or dealing with some kind of subterranean, hidden information. You might also deal with a parent or an authority figure who is powerful. (“Luke, I am your father.”) Check out repairs for laundry, bathrooms and recycling.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your communications with others will be direct and powerful today, which is why you will be so persuasive. Obviously, this is a great day for those who sell, teach, market, write or act. (Nevertheless, make note of the restrictions of the Moon Alert above.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Clever you! You see new ways of making money today. Or perhaps, you see new uses and applications for something that you already own. (Resourceful!) Check the restrictions of the Moon Alert above before you act.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is the perfect day to turn over a new leaf, as it were. Think what you can do to improve your surroundings. For that matter, what can you do to improve your appearance? The operative word is “improve.” Ideas?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a great day for research of any kind because you will be persevering and dedicated in going after what you’re looking for. You can find answers to old problems and solutions to issues from the past. Dig deep! You might discover a juicy secret. (Pssst.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Someone will inspire you today to be more ambitious about your future goals. They will make you believe in yourself and what is possible. On the other hand, you might inspire someone to reach for the stars.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) When talking to bosses, parents, the police or any kind of authority figure today, you will be direct and forceful. You will make a strong impression on them, especially in your desire to get things done. Possibly, you will attract someone to you who is strong and forceful. (Could go either way.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Fabulous day to study. You might encounter powerful teachers or a guru-like figure who has something meaningful to teach to you. Some of you will make ambitious travel plans. Others will be convincing about political, religious or racial issues. (Whew!)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You want to get to the bottom of something today. “Just the facts, ma’am.” You want the correct information concerning someone else’s wealth or their salary or latest details about how something will be shared with you. You’ve got your eyes open and nothing will slip by you!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your interactions with others will be memorable today because they will be intense and powerful. You might scrutinize someone to figure out who they really are. Or you might turn this same scrutiny on yourself and decide what parts of your own life should be reformed. (An interesting day.)