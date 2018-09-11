Horoscope for Sept. 12, 2018

Moon Alert Wait until 1:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Keep your pockets open because unexpected gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. You might also reap the benefits of a financial transaction. People are interesting — even your sex life looks promising. (You wanted more?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Something unexpected, surprising and hopefully pleasant might take place in your closest relationships today. A new relationship might begin. More likely, someone you know well will say or do something you least expect. “Dearest, I could take the garbage out today.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Unexpected praise and possibly even a raise might come your way at work today. Or surprising news related to a pet or even something positive about your health might delight you. A co-worker might express affection or admiration for you. (Gosh, golly, gee.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A surprise flirtation might make your day today. (We all love to be adored.) More likely, an unexpected invitation to a social event will delight you or catch you off guard. Admittedly, vacation plans or something to do with your social calendar might suddenly change. Could be anything. (Whaaat?)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Surprise company might drop by today. (Stock the fridge.) Some of you might discover a real estate opportunity or a way to expand your home or make it look more attractive. You might even buy something high-tech or modern for where you live. Enjoy spontaneous entertaining!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An unexpected short trip might occur today. You can expect to meet new faces, see new places and hear new ideas today that are stimulating! Today is full of pleasant detours and learning experiences. Dress well so that you’re ready for anything. Ya think?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This could be a financially advantageous day for you. Unexpected monetary gains are possible. You might suddenly get a better paying job or see ways to make money on the side. Conversely, you might suddenly buy something modern, high-tech or unusual.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today fair Venus is in your sign, at odds with wacky Uranus. This makes you want to seek out exciting, stimulating experiences! A new relationship will begin for some. Anything might happen because you will push for something fun and pleasurable that is a break from your usual routine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a restless day because you’re waiting for something to happen but you’re not sure what. (“Hmmm. I’m all dressed up with no place to go.”) In fact, many of you are pursuing a secret love affair, which suddenly caught you off guard.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) No doubt, a friend will surprise you today. Alternatively, you might meet someone new who is different — bohemian or avant-garde. You might also be surprised by something associated with a group or a club to which you belong. Something to do with a friend will please and delight you. It’s not a boring day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A romance with a boss or someone in a position of authority might begin today. Or perhaps a sly flirtation? (Be still my beating heart.) You might also receive unexpected praise or even a raise from a boss. This is more like it, isn’t it?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A sudden opportunity to travel for pleasure might drop in your lap today. If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity is brief. Likewise, an unexpected chance to get further education or training might also materialize. Lucky you!