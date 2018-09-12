Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Even though you feel empowered at work because of the position of the sun right now, don’t make a big deal about anything today. Mercury is opposite fuzzy Neptune, which means communications are subject to misinterpretation. It also means it’s hard to really get behind what you say.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Romantic relationships might be a disappointment today. The things is: Were your expectations realistic? Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. Communications with kids might also be confusing and out to lunch. Take it easy. Be patient. Listen carefully.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a poor day for important discussions within the family. Likewise, it’s a poor day for important discussions within a family business. These talks will be like two ships passing in the night. Therefore, postpone important communications for a few days.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might spend a lot of time daydreaming today or being lost in realms of fantasy. (That can be fun.) Nevertheless, don’t be hard on yourself or hard on others because communications are subject to confusion. Definitely avoid work that requires attention to detail.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a poor day for important financial negotiations or dealing with cash flow and moneymaking ideas. Your data might be incorrect. Your conclusions might be based on faulty information or just wishful thinking. Likewise, this is a poor day to shop for anything major. (“I want a pony!”)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today Mercury in your sign is opposing fuzzy Neptune. One of the reasons you will feel confused is your ability to filter out things that are extraneous isn’t working. All kinds of static will mix with your regular thoughts and make you hesitant and confused. Avoid important decisions. (Hide somewhere.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is the classic day where people can fall for a lie, a misrepresentation or a completely phony story. That’s because today people are just not sure what to believe. Since this element of uncertainty applies to everyone on the planet, take it easy today. Go slowly. Agree to nothing important.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Do not make unrealistic promises to a friend or a member of a group today. For that matter, don’t make any promises. (To you, they might seem realistic but they’re not.) Confusion is taking place because our decisions are based on hope and suppositions. Stop the presses!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a poor day to have an important discussion with a parent, boss or any authority figure, including the police. People will make incorrect assumptions. Communications back and forth will be confused. Misunderstandings will occur. You get the picture. Or do you?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do not fall for rhetoric and fancy, convincing words today because you are susceptible to this. Just for today. This means you have to take everything you hear with a grain of salt. Do not be quick to jump on any bandwagon. Wait a few days to see what you really think.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Postpone important decisions about inheritances, shared property, insurance and such because this is a poor day for this. Even tomorrow is a better day. Misinformation and wishful thinking will cloud important issues today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Expect a certain amount element of confusion in discussions with friends and partners today. It’s almost as if you have Vaseline on your lens. Nothing is quite in focus. Therefore, avoid commitments, promises or important decisions today.