Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or major decisions from 3:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Despite your interest in inheritances, insurance and jointly held property or shared property, avoid important decisions in these areas. Actually, avoid important decisions in any area! Confine your spending to food, gas and entertainment until the end of the Moon Alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is actually a good day for a heart-to-heart talk with a close friend or partner because both of you will be more inclined to let your hair down and be frank and honest with each other. Having said that, it’s a poor day to agree to anything important. Just explore ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Because most of this day is a Moon Alert, you can expect shortages and delays at work. You might also feel vague and unsure of what to do next. Minimize your decisions. Restrict your spending to gas, food and entertainment. Just tread water.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Although a Moon Alert today is poor for important decisions and finances, it’s fantastic for creative activities! You are in touch with your muse today, which is why you might want to explore the arts and enjoy your own creative expression. Have fun!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Family discussions will be real and genuine today because people will not be guarded. They will be more frank and more likely to admit they don’t know something. Having said that, this is a poor day to commit to an important idea or to shop for anything other than food and gas. (Check Moon Alert restrictions.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your communications with others might be a bit scrambled today. Short trips might be in vain or be canceled or you might encounter a detour or a delay. This is due to the Moon Alert today. By evening, all is well. Hang in there.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today you have a natural focus on financial matters. You might want to shop, especially for something pretty. However, during the time of the Moon Alert, confine your spending to gas, food and entertainment. (For your own protection.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) For most of this day, the moon is in your sign and it’s actually a Moon Alert. In one way, this makes you creative and capable of thinking outside of the box. But in another way, it means that plans are fuzzy. Furthermore, your judgment about spending money is off. Be careful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) In many ways, this is sort of a spiritual, touchy-feely day for you. You might find yourself thinking about profound topics or just daydreaming. Not to worry. It’s actually a very good day to contemplate your navel. However, avoid important decisions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might have a heart-to-heart talk or an excellent one-on-one conversation with someone today, especially a female acquaintance. It’s a good day to explore the possibility of different future goals. However, agree to nothing. Just kick some ideas around.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) In conversations with bosses, parents and VIPs today, do not volunteer for anything. Do not agree to anything. Do not state a deadline. Wait until the Moon Alert is over before you get down to business. Do this for your own self-preservation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a great day to travel and explore new things and listen to new ideas and talk to people from different backgrounds because you are open to everything. You want to learn more. You feel tolerant and naturally curious, which is a good thing. Check the Moon Alert.