Moon Alert Until 5:45 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Work-related travel will be a positive experience for you today. In fact, anything related to your job will be upbeat and friendly. This is a particularly good day to join forces with others to form working units or cooperative groups. You will learn something interesting today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What a playful, fun-loving day! Accept all invitations to party. Enjoy sports events, social outings, romantic tete-a-tete’s, fun activities with children and anything to do with show business and the entertainment world. Get out your dancing shoes!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will enjoy entertaining at home today. Invite the gang over for pizza and beer! This is also an excellent day for family discussions in general and discussions about family businesses. Your thoughts about home repairs are ambitious and expansive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a happy day for you simply because you’re in a happy frame of mind. After all, our minds create the movie of our life, right? Positive thoughts lead to positive words, which lead to positive actions. Grab every chance to travel or enjoy a short trip!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Look for ways to boost your income because you can certainly do this today. Nevertheless, also be aware of the Moon Alert if it comes to big money. If shopping, keep your receipts. You might spend too much. (But it’s fun!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Nothing succeeds like the appearance of success. You feel so good and so positive today, you look successful! In fact, your positive energy will attract other people to you. You might be excited about big plans for the future or perhaps you’re just happy to be in your shoes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You have a warm feeling in your tummy today, which is why you will attract people to you. This is because whatever you do, you will bring positive vibes with you! It’s a very good day to make some quiet plans for the future because you feel confident and hopeful.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) All group activities will be a positive experience today. Enjoy friendships as well as interacting with clubs and organizations. You might want to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback. You will also attract positive people to you. Yay!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today. They love your concepts. Of course, you’ve always have big ideas, in part because you love to travel the world and also because you pick up hot tips from so many different places. You’re a go-getter!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is the perfect day to travel anywhere. It’s also a wonderful day to study or learn something new because whatever you do, you want to broaden your horizons. You want to be stimulated in a positive, uplifting way. Discussions about politics and religion might stir your soul.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a good day, for the most part (See Moon Alert) to discuss inheritances and how to divide or share something. If you avoid the Moon Alert, whatever happens will probably favor you, and you’ll come out laughing all the way to the bank. Ka-ching!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you want to talk about the larger issues in life and perhaps make plans for the future, especially with close friends and partners. Your mind is clear, sharp and optimistic. This is an excellent day for contracts and negotiations except during the Moon Alert. (See above.)