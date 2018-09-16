Horoscope for Sept. 17, 2018

Moon Alert After 6:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t be late for work today because bosses might not be happy. Something unexpected related to authority figures might trigger an element of disapproval. Expect that old “talk to the hand” routine. No fun. (Ouch.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be on your toes and deliver the goods if you’re dealing with teachers, professors, doctors, lawyers or the courts today. Changes to travel plans are one of the surprises today that could make life hard.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be careful in discussions about shared property and inheritances because some difficulties might arise as well as something unexpected. Stay on top of these matters, as well as your bank account and dealing with creditors. This is the classic day for a squeeze play. (Is the posse after you?)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A close friend or partner might throw a curveball your way today. Something will happen that might introduce negative vibes in the relationship. (“Don’t harsh my buzz, man.”) Just cope as best you can. (And you will because Venus and Jupiter encourage fun in your life at this time.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Brace yourself on the your job today. Yeah, it’s Monday and some Mondays are easier than others. Staff shortages, canceled appointments, computer crashes, power outages, fire drills — something will interrupt your work routine. And it will be a drag.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Parents should be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Something might occur that makes children an increased burden or responsibility for you today. (Well, this goes with the territory, doesn’t it?) Romance is also a bit rocky today. Steady as she goes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be patient with family members today, especially Mom and female relatives. Do what you can to keep the peace and stay mellow because something will interrupt your day. (Could be a problem around breakfast time.) If it’s a bummer, this is your chance to be cool and display grace under pressure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be careful because this is an accident-prone day, both physically and verbally. Think before you say or do anything. It’s easy to fall into a negative headspace today, but you can control your reaction to anything. You are the most strong-willed sign in the zodiac.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep an eye on your money and assets today because something unexpected might impact them. Whatever happens might not please you. Therefore, be proactive. Forewarned is forearmed. Know what’s happening.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s Monday and there’s lots of energy in the air! You can feel it. This is why you’re full of original, spontaneous ideas. Unfortunately, someone, especially someone in authority, might throw cold water on your suggestions. Bummer. Don’t let this get you down.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You feel vaguely restless today. It’s Monday, and it’s time to get the ball rolling, but you’re not quite there yet, are you? Don’t worry. A lot of people feel this way today. Just cope as best you can. If you feel cut off from others or a bit lonely, this feeling is temporary. Relax.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Someone older than you might be on your case today. You might be surprised by their reaction (but it’s not flattering or welcome). Don’t take any of this to heart. What someone else does is only a reflection of them — not you.