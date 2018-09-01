Moon Alert After 3 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The pace of your day will accelerate because this is a busy day packed with errands, tasks, conversations, appointments and perhaps increased reading and writing. Busy you! Your conversations will be more personal today. Right from the heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s easy to be identify with something you own today, and being a Taurus, you own some beautiful things, including antiques. This is why you’re unwilling to part with something. It suits you today to be surrounded by familiar objects that have meaning for you. (“This $100 bill is very sentimental.”)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The moon is in your sign today and tomorrow, which will make you a bit more emotional than usual. You might also feel a greater need to belong or relate to others. (“Hold me. Touch me.”) Conversely, you will also be emotionally giving to others. Yes, it’s a touchy-feely day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the Moon is hiding in your chart, which makes you want to withdraw somewhat. You want to keep your feelings secret. You might seek out solitude in beautiful surroundings because you don’t feel much like socializing. That’s just fine. Take a mental health day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your interaction with friends will be important to you today. Your contact with someone might feel much deeper than usual. In fact, you might be protective and supportive to this person. You might even be jealous if they pay attention to someone else. (Embarrassing, but true.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Personal details about your private life might be rather public today for some reason. For example, you might have a public argument in an elevator. (Bad form.) You might also blur the distinction between a professional relationship and a personal interaction. Be careful.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You need to get outta Dodge because you want adventure and a change of scenery! If you can’t travel, perhaps you can study and take a mental journey? Or be a tourist in your own backyard? Do something to satisfy your craving for excitement.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today your emotional experiences will be more intense than usual. This might also be reflected in the kinds of people that you are drawn to. (“Hi Darth.”) Don’t worry if you feel possessive about your share of something, especially an inheritance or jointly held property. It’s just one of those days.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This is no biggie. It simply requires a little patience, accommodation and cooperation. And hey — you’ll look like a hero. Bonus.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might have to put the wants and needs of someone else before your own today. This does not mean you’re playing a martyr game. Au contraire. It simply means you see what someone else needs and you’re willing to help. Bravo!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a playful, prankish, flirtatious day! Enjoy some lighthearted fun. In particular, enjoy playful activities with children. You might feel protective and nurturing to others, especially kids, which is a good thing. (It takes a village to raise a child.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) It’s totally appropriate if you want to retire by yourself to a private place, especially your home, where you can relax among familiar surroundings. You need time to ponder things and look at your attitudes and feelings. You might want to send out for dark chocolate.