Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Conversations with partners and close friends are direct and to the point today because you are in a lively, dynamic mood. You will easily get your point across to others. Quite likely, you will attract an energetic, talkative person to you today as well. Yada, yada, yada.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You have lots of energy for work today, which is why you will roll up your sleeves and get busy. (You welcome a hands-on approach today.) Expect to be involved in lively discussions about work, parents and perhaps your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a great day for you because your ruling planet Mercury is getting a big boost of energy from Mars. That’s why you’re full of bright ideas and eager to share them. This is an excellent day to interact with children (or immature adults).

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This can be a productive day at home for you because you are keen to tackle some home repairs. You’re motivated and you have the energy to follow through on your ideas. Family discussions will be lively and full of resourceful suggestions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your mind is bright, lively and crisp today. This is a perfect day for those who sell, market, teach, act or write. Yes, you can make money from your words, but today you can also persuade and teach with skill!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your ruler Mercury is energized by Mars today and you feel it. This is why you might dream up moneymaking plans or see ways to handle your money in a better way. You might also throw some energy into how you take care of what you own. Great! Do it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Mercury is in your sign today, and it is receiving an energetic boost from fiery Mars. This makes you eager to share your ideas. It’s an excellent influence for those who might have to do public speaking or express themselves to others. Today you feel bold, innovative and eager to enlighten someone!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are often attracted to secrets. (It’s a Scorpio thing.) Today is one of those days. If you need to find answers or solutions to old problems and you need to dig deep for these answers, you will be successful in doing so. Your mind will be like a laser — penetrating deep for answers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Expect to have a lively discussion with someone younger today, perhaps a friend or a member of a group. It might benefit you if you share your hopes and dreams for the future with this person because their feedback could be helpful. Be honest — and then listen. People always want to be heard.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs will be strong and to the point today. You might feel you have to defend yourself; if so, you will do so. Be careful not to attack someone or steamroller over them. (Never underestimate the power of courtesy.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a fabulous day to study and learn something because your mind is energetic. Engage in lively discussions about the law, medicine, foreign countries, politics, religion and metaphysics. (Don’t leave home without your thesaurus.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will defend your own best interests in discussions about inheritances, shared property and how to divide something with someone else. You know what to expect and you’re not afraid to say what it is. You feel confident enough to demand fair treatment. (Great!)