Horoscope for Sept. 25, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully today because the moon in your sign makes you extra feisty. Furthermore, the sun is opposite your sign at odds with Saturn, which indicates difficulties dealing with bosses or parents. Don’t go looking for trouble — it will find you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be patient with co-workers today. Likewise, be patient when talking to supervisors or bosses. You might find yourself silently peeved and doing a slow boil about something. Your hands are tied. Grrrr.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Children might be an increased responsibility today. This could be your physical efforts in taking care of them or the cost and responsibility involved — or all of the above. This is also a rocky day for romance. Hang in there because by the end of the week, all is well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t go up against parents, authority figures or older family members today because things will not work out well. Chalk it up to the vibes. This is actually a poor day for anyone to deal with an authority figure because their response will be, “Talk to the hand.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s easy to fall into worry mode today because things look worse than they really are. It seems that whatever you try to do, you are blocked or discouraged or defeated. No fun! Instead, entertain someone at home and enjoy “fixing up” where you live.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Money issues are a drag today. Well, join the club, we number millions. This is not a good day to ask someone for money; especially do not ask for a raise. Instead, focus on some duties and responsibilities. Cross one off your list.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Someone might restrict you today, which is why you feel the weight of the world on your shoulders. Stop focusing on self gratification and instead focus on what you can do for others. Weird, but true. This empowers you to flip the situation backwards, which makes you feel better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Self-doubt is a crippling thing and we all have it. Today you might be inclined to beat yourself up for a number of different reasons — but what’s the point? Relax. If you’re going to crayon on the wall, do it behind the sofa. It’s all fine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Do not ask a member of a group or a friend for a favor today. And don’t ask anyone for money. Accept the fact that this is one of those days where you have to go it alone. But hey — in two months, lucky moneybags Jupiter is in your sign! Yup, we’re talking horseshoes!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today is a reality check. (Don’t you hate smelling coffee?) You can’t ignore the duties and responsibilities you have. Even if you want to run away and join the circus, first you have to pack. If you analyze your situation, you might see that others are not holding you back — you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid controversial subjects like race, religion and politics today because they will become depressing. Today is not the day for an easy flow and give and take of ideas. Au contraire. Whatever you say might be shouted down or ignored. Yikes!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t be disappointed if funds from others are not forthcoming. (Unfortunately, this might even be your bank.) This is not a good money day. It’s not a good day to ask anyone for anything, especially favors or cash. Send out for dark chocolate.