Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions after 5 a.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a squirrelly day. The moon is in your sign and it’s a Moon Alert all day! There’s good news and bad news. The bad news is you will feel indecisive and at loose ends. Restrict spending to gas, food and entertainment. The good news is this is a creative, free-floating day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Cut yourself and others some slack because today is full of silly errors, delays and shortages. You will feel a lack of direction. Things are a bit vague. However, it’s a fun day to kick back and relax and take it easy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Although this is a poor day for important decisions and purchases (other than food and gas), this is a great day to schmooze. Enjoy conversations with friends and groups, especially female acquaintances. Kick around some clever ideas!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Do be aware that people notice you today, especially the police, bosses, parents and VIPs. Because today is a Moon Alert all day, this is a poor day for an important discussion with anyone. Don’t volunteer for anything. Easy does it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a lovely day to explore creative ideas and brainstorm new concepts. Do your homework and fill your databank during this Moon Alert day. Wait until tomorrow to firm your decision or to commit. “Not tonight, Josephine.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Both the sun and Mercury call your attention to financial matters and cash flow. However, today is a Moon Alert day, which means it’s a poor day for financial decisions and spending money. (Restrict your spending to gas and food.) Just window shop.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Take it easy today and be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others. However, things might not flow smoothly. There will be hiccups and some demands made on you. Just go with the flow and postpone big decisions and purchases until tomorrow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Do not be demanding of co-workers and others on the job today because this is the kind of day where silly errors and shortages will be frustrating. It won’t be big stuff. It will just be enough to hamper the efficiency of your day. Postpone financial decisions until tomorrow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Although this is a frustrating day for many signs, for you, this is a wonderful, creative day! It’s a great day to play, have fun and party! Write down your original ideas. Enjoy schmoozing with others. Restrict spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might want to play hooky today because you have an urge to hide at home and cocoon. Actually, this is not a bad idea because you might not achieve a lot at work anyhow. It’s Moon Alert all day. Restrict spending to food and gas.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a wishy-washy day but you are full of clever ideas. The problem is you’re not sure what to endorse or what to put your money on. Don’t worry. Make note of your good ideas and wait until tomorrow to act. Be smart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Do be careful because today is a Moon Alert and the moon is in one of your Money Houses, which means you might want to shop, spend money or make financial decisions. This is a poor day to do this. It’s OK to buy food and gas or entertainment tickets etc. but for anything else, wait until tomorrow.