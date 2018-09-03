Moon Alert After 7:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Something unexpected might take place on the home front today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. A difficult conversation with someone older might also take place. Alert! Alert! Time for dark chocolate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a mildly accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Think before you speak. Drive defensively. On the upside, you might have a geniuslike idea because you can think outside of the box. Don’t let anyone rain on your parade.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Keep an eye on your money today because something unexpected could impact your assets. You might find money; you might lose money. Guard your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Keep your wits about you and stay focused.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus and stern Saturn. Uranus will surprise you and make you feel restless and adventurous. You feel independent, self-reliant and spontaneous! Saturn, however, will block your energy and make life a bit hard.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful because this is the kind of day where things look worse than they really are. Life seems hard. Don’t jump to conclusions. Don’t take anything too seriously because this is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Lighten up.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A friend, probably a female, will surprise you today. Alternatively, you might meet someone who is a real character. Whatever happens, don’t let this person get you entangled with increased duties that you don’t want. Run away! Run away!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A boss, parent or someone in a position of authority might catch you off guard today. You feel like a deer caught in the headlights. They might also try to read you the riot act or try to control you or criticize you in some way. Sidestep this if you can.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race today because you might be caught off guard in a surprising way and whatever happens could be a downer. Someone might disagree with you. (You don’t need someone jumping on your case or yelling in your face.) Chill out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep an eye on money, assets and your wealth today because something unexpected could impact these areas. It might relate to an inheritance or something to do with shared property. You might not be happy with your fair share. Easy does it. Things will go your way very soon!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The Moon is opposite your sign today dancing with both Saturn and Uranus. This means someone might throw you a curveball. Very likely, it’s a close friend or partner. They might even be critical of you or complain about something for some reason. Whaaat? Stay slippery so that you can get out of this one.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A situation at work might be onerous today. You might have to do a tough job or take on increased responsibilities, especially at the last minute. (Who knew?) Just go with the flow and do what you can because this is a temporary situation. No biggie.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might have increased responsibilities with kids today. (Something unexpected.) Likewise, a romantic situation or something to do with social activities or sports will catch you off guard. Whatever happens might be a problem. Hey, you can handle this.