Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You carry a voice of authority today when talking to bosses, parents and VIPs, which is why they will listen and respect what you say. (You sound like you know what you’re doing.) This is not surprising because confidence is a big part of managing others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’re eager to travel! You want to do something to expand your experience of life and your idea of the world. You want to learn more! You want to talk to people from different backgrounds. You want to try new things and see new places. With this kind of motivation, you will!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will take a vigorous approach to discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or insurance because you’re confident and you know the results you want. The question is: Can you get them? (Well, you’re in the best frame of mind to try!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Expect a lively exchange with partners and close friends today while the moon is opposite your sign. In fact, you might attract someone to you who is a bit aggressive or in-your-face. That’s because the moon is lined up with fiery Mars! Fear not, you will get things done.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will be successful working with others today because you will give them the feeling that your aims are their aims and that it is a win/win situation. If there is a disagreement, you won’t back down from what you want, but people will respect you even if they disagree.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a playful day! You feel invigorated by attending sports events or being involved with playful activities with children. Anything to do with the theater, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry will also be stimulating and rewarding.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Even though you can let things lapse, and sometimes hang out in your robe, you then get very busy pulling your surroundings together because you like a pleasant, attractive environment. Today is one of those days when you will get busy and make it all happen, especially at home!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because you will express your feelings openly and sincerely today, you will enjoy excellent communications with others. People have no doubt about where you stand; nevertheless, you will not offend them. Great day to talk to siblings, relatives and neighbors!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Business and commerce are favored today because you will instinctively know what to do to boost your income or to pave the way for future financial rewards. Your ability to negotiate financial deals is excellent. Ka-ching!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you have the capacity to work either with others or alone — it’s your call. Either way, you will be independent in whatever you do. If you do work with others, you will take over a role of leadership today because you feel strong, competent and ready to take the initiative.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might prefer to do some quiet research behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you will be busy going after what you want. You will pursue your quest with eagerness and enthusiasm and will not stop until you find what you’re looking for. “Got it!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will be natural and very free talking to others today, especially a female companion. Because of your confidence and style of expression, others will look to you for guidance or easy cues to follow. In turn, whatever happens might influence your future goals in your own mind.