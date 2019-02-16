Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8 to 10 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are restless for change and you want to have a good time! One of the things that might make this day interesting is you will meet someone new and different. This person might be avant-garde or bohemian. In fact, this person might be someone you already know! (Oh wow.) Ken?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an unpredictable day. Things are unpredictable on the home front, especially dealing with authority figures like parents. Be ready for anything. If you are caught off guard by unexpected changes, never underestimate the power of courtesy. Be cool.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are very curious about things today. (Admittedly, you are a curious person every day of the week. “Look – a bright shiny object!”) But today is different. Someone might introduce you to unusual ideas or different ways of thinking. Very thought-provoking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Something to do with money, resources, the wealth of your partner, or shared property might be surprising today. When it comes to money, you don’t like surprises. You like to plan for a rainy day and you watch your pennies. Today’s a good day to keep your eyes open.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The moon is in your sign today, which makes you a bit more emotional than usual. However, you are probably reacting to what someone else is doing — a partner or close friend, and it is something you didn’t foresee at all. Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) New technology might be introduced where you work today because something unexpected will greet you. It might be perplexing or it might be liberating. Keep an open mind — but not so open that everything falls out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A surprise invitation to a social event might delight you today. Admittedly, a scheduled event might be canceled. Your kids might also surprise you in some way today. Expect to have a vigourous discussion with a female friend. But on the whole, this is a fun-loving day!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) People notice you today, even though your primary focus is to cocoon at home and get away from all this. Mars opposite your sign makes you feel that others are annoying — and they probably are. Look around you because life is quite beautiful. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You want to do something different today because you’ve had enough of the same old, same old. Ideally, it would be nice to travel. After all, you are the traveler of the zodiac. But if you can’t travel, you can at least explore your own backyard. Try it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might see new ways to earn money today or to make a little on the side. Or possibly, you will spot something that you want to impulsively buy because it’s unusual. Check all financial deals very carefully because things are unpredictable today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re restless today. You’re full of excitement because you are planning something or you’re hoping for something to happen. This is the kind of day where you can go with your impulses to see where they lead you. Expect a miracle!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) It’s Sunday and you want the day off. Have another cup of coffee and read your newspaper or do the crossword so you can relax. You need a break today. Give yourself some time off for good behavior. You deserve it.