Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might have a serious discussion with a parent or boss today, especially if you want to point out problems. You won’t be afraid to speak up because you’re not afraid to announce bad news. You see flaws around you that need to be corrected.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an excellent day to study or learn something, especially if it requires concentration and attention to detail. You can do this today because your mind is clear, level and focused. Your views about politics will be conservative today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is an excellent day to look at red-tape issues regarding inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt or insurance because you will have no trouble reading forms and paying attention to detail. You won’t overlook anything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A discussion with a partner or close friend will be serious today. Refrain from being critical of others because where will this get you? Criticism only alienates others. They want to hear praise. They don’t want to hear you talk about their faults. (Be smart and considerate.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are a sign that is quick to see the big picture. This is why are also quick to make criticisms because you see “what’s wrong with this picture.” Be careful about doing this at work today because others might bristle. (Naturally, they will. So would you.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A serious discussion about how to educate and care for kids might take place today because you are in the mood for this. You might also do some long-range planning for a future vacation or something to do with sports or the arts. This can be a productive day for you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A family discussion with someone older might take place today. If so, it will be the kind of discussion where rules and boundaries are laid out. Restrictions will be defined, which is a good thing. Everyone should be on the same page when it comes to family expectations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might fall into negative thinking because it’s easy to do this today. Actually, it’s easy to flip it into positive thinking if you try. Just like that old adage about whether half a glass of water is half full or half empty? Your mindset dictates what you see.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are frugal, conservative and careful about money today. Ironically, this is not your style. But today, you will tread carefully because you don’t want to make a mistake, and you definitely don’t want to lose money. That’s OK. A bird in the hand is — well, pretty messy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today Mercury and Saturn are both lined up in your sign, which makes you cautious. It might also mean you have to say farewell to someone who is leaving your life. Basically your critical faculties are sharpened, which, is mostly a good thing. But it can make you critical of others. Easy does it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a fabulous day for research. You won’t mind the discipline needed to do research; furthermore, your mind is focused and you have excellent concentration, which allows you to see details and follow little trails of information.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A discussion with someone older might benefit you today. Admittedly, this discussion might make you feel diminished or restricted in some way because perhaps someone is going to lay down the law. Whatever the case, it behooves you to get your facts straight about what’s going on.