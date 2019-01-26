Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Once again, you need to be patient dealing with others; nevertheless, today is easier than yesterday. Where you might encounter conflict will be in the areas of shared property, the wealth of others, inheritances and insurance. You can handle this.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Never underestimate the power of courtesy when dealing with authority figures today — bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. You will encounter some obstacles and some pushback. But hey, this is nothing you cannot handle. Again, the operative word is courtesy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be diplomatic and charming today if you are at work. Likewise, be diplomatic if talking to other people about religious or political topics because there is an edge to things today. On the whole, it’s an easygoing day, but there will be minor clashes. Be aware of this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be patient with your kids today. Of course, they might drive you crazy. But you were a kid once, too. Likewise, be patient with romantic partners, which is another relationship that is crazy-making. Your obstacles are minor today, which is why a little patience will do the job.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid domestic disputes today, especially with a female family member, probably Mom. Family is gold. We all need the support and love of family members, which is why we should go that extra mile to keep the peace because it benefits everyone. (You know this.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might have strong opinions today, which is not unusual because you know so many things! You are a trivia magnet. Nevertheless, avoid arguments or little disputes that really amount to nothing in the history of the world. Let these pass.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might be rankled about a financial matter today or something to do with cash flow or a possession that you own. How much are you willing to disturb the peace to get something off your chest? Admittedly, it’s tough to get something off your chest while trying to keep your shirt on!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the moon is in your sign but it is at odds with the sun, which encourages tension with others and even conflicts. Keep in mind that you are willful. Not only that, you can be intimidating although you don’t realize it. (That’s what Darth Vader’s mom always said to him.) Capisce?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might be upset about something but you feel you cannot speak up because if you say anything, you will look petty or paranoid. These are always challenging moments. Generally, you’re right to listen to your impulse to keep quiet. Good luck.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Try not to get involved in a quarrel or conflicts with a female friend or member of a group today because it will only become an obstacle that you have to ultimately deal with. Sometimes people never forget a conflict. Why create this speed bump for yourself in the future? Be smart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Diplomacy and patience are needed when talking to bosses and parents today. This also includes encounters with the police. The Moon is at the top of your chart, and the Sun is in your own sign, which makes you willful and opinionated. Easy does it, especially because others notice you today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep things light today. Avoid touchy subjects like politics and religion because you will create opposition to you, and then what will you do? Steer clear of what looks like dangerous ground because you can have a magnificent day!