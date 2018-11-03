Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Do your best to keep things on an even keel today because the moon is opposite your sign at odds with stern Saturn, which makes you feel cut off from others. You might feel that someone is critical. This quality is a bit rampant today — but not all day long.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you are working today, avoid talking to the boss. If you do approach someone in a position of authority with a problem, their response will probably be, “Talk to the hand.” Basically, this is a poor day to deal with authority.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Children might be an increased responsibility today. Meanwhile, this is a tough day for romance. You might feel negative about yourself, which triggers further negativity between you and someone else, and before you know it things are spiraling downward. Don’t take this too seriously.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a poor day for important family discussions. Relations with parents and older family members are a bit cold and insensitive. “What we have here is a failure to communicate.” Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It easy to fall into negative thinking today. Oy vey. Woe is me. Hey, you want to be a fountain, not a drain. Capisce? If you feel others are shutting you out or they are critical of you, remind yourself that almost everyone in the world feels this way today. It’s temporary.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might feel broke today. Join the club. We number millions but we can’t afford T-shirts. Actually, many people feel bummed out about different things today because the moon is at odds with stern Saturn. Things look worse than they are, believe me.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today life looks worse than it really is. You might feel mildly depressed, which throws a pall over your close relationships. Misunderstandings might take place. You might fall into a negative head space. “I’m navel lint!” You are not alone — relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you might feel isolated from others. It’s your way of looking at the world. When we build fences to protect ourselves, we forget that this very act can put us in our own prison. Don’t try to change things today. Just go with the flow and find some ice cream.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Someone older or in a position of authority might be on your case today. You might not even see it coming. “There I was, minding my own business and swoosh! A pail of cold water!” Look around you and you will see that a lot of people are mildly bummed out. It’s that kinda day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do not approach parents and bosses for a favor today. Do not make your pitch. People will not be receptive and they might close the door in your face. It’s nothing personal. It’s the kind of day where people are cautious, critical and suspicious, even of themselves! (“I don’t trust me.”)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race today because people will use these hot topics to express their pent-up anger. Don’t even go there. Especially on Facebook! Get some physical exercise today because Mars in your sign pumps you with energy!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might be disappointed about your fair share of something. You expected more. And you certainly expected fairness. Like, what’s with that? Today many people are disappointed and discouraged. Fortunately, this negative quality is only for part of the day. The rest of the day is fine.