Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4 to 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces. (Good day to shop for shoes.)

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a good day for business and finance, especially if you need to negotiate getting funds or support from others. Be optimistic about applying for a loan or a mortgage from a financial institution. Others will be generous to you today. Meanwhile, back in the boudoir, this is a passionate day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with friends and partners and members of the general public are excellent today because you feel warm and friendly to everyone. You will enjoy the company of others and they will enjoy you. You feel protective to a friend or partner today

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Relations with co-workers are warm and supportive today. People are happy to help you, especially if you are doing something to make your workplace look or feel more attractive. Because you want to relax and enjoy good times, it’s hard to get down to work.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a social day! Accept invitations to party. Enjoy a long lunch, a walk, a movie, Happy Hour or a heart-to-heart discussion. Sports events will appeal as will playful activities with children. It’s a lovely day to relax and not push yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Redecorating projects at home interest you now. You want to make where you live look more attractive because you also want to entertain at home. Some of you are also exploring real estate opportunities. Relations with your kids are positive, which is important to any Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You can make money from your words today, which is great news for those who sell, write, teach, act, market or edit for a living. In discussion with others, you will be charming and diplomatic. Take notice of the beauty in your everyday surroundings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Money, business and commerce are favored today. Certainly, if shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and others. Plan a short trip as a fun getaway if you can swing this because you will enjoy it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Again I must mention that this is an excellent time to buy wardrobe items for yourself. In part, this is because vacations and social opportunities are so appealing! But you also have good financial instincts now and you will like what you see in the mirror.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a busy time because you attract people to you. Nevertheless, increased chaos and activity on the home front demand your attention. Meanwhile, some of you are enjoying a secret love affair because it gives you a sense of adventure and escape!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relations with daily contacts and friends are smooth today. People want to hear what you have to say and you will enjoy saying it. You are convincing but not overbearing. You enjoy interacting with the artistic, creative people who are in your world right now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today, which is why some of you might strike up a flirtation with someone in a position of power. Meanwhile, someone will ask for your advice about how to make something look more attractive or something related to design and layout.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Grab every chance to escape through travel so you can enjoy yourself because this will please you today. Good food, good drink and indulgent pleasures are possible. Caution about overindulging in sweets and desserts, which are irresistible.