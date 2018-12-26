Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully today. Avoid important decisions at work, especially regarding travel, publishing, the media and anything to do with medicine and the law. It’s also a poor day to decide to take a course or choose an avenue of training. Too much fuzzy thinking today!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Disappointment in romance is highly likely today, simply because of confusion and misunderstandings. Quite likely, unrealistic expectations are part of the picture. (Of course, we’re talking about romance!) Confusion about the cost of a social event or something to do with kids is also likely. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Postpone important family discussions for another day because today there is genuine confusion, especially talking parents and older family members. In addition, you are at odds with partners and close friends. It’s just what it is. Accept this and say as little as possible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Avoid important decisions today and don’t jump to conclusions when talking to siblings, neighbors, relatives or co-workers. Things are not as they seem! And wishful thinking will not make them so. Knowing this is a dicey day for communications with others, stay tightlipped.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Do not agree to important financial matters today. Likewise, this is a poor day for major purchases because there’s an element of confusion that colors your thinking. You might spend too much money on social events and later wonder why you did it. (Like that’s never happened before.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the moon in your sign heightens your emotions. However, it will also create confusion in your discussions with family members, partners and close friends. Just be aware of this. Do not let anyone talk you into anything or force you to agree to something. You don’t have to please anyone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Sometimes you can trust your gut, but today I’m not sure you can do that. Conversations with others are wobbly and confusing. You will notice this at work and also in your everyday dealings with relatives, neighbors and siblings. Step softly and keep your eyes open.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you are making social plans or plans related to kids or holidays, be very clear in your communications. Be especially careful about financial discussions, spending money or agreeing to share the costs about anything because these areas are cloaked in confusion!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) For some reason, people are talking about you today. They might even be discussing personal details about your private life. (Whaaat?) Just be aware of this. You have a strong need to share your feelings about something with someone; unfortunately, you might be misunderstood.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid controversial subjects today because there’s too much confusion in the air, and the minute you get into a subject that is dicey and based on gut prejudices, all is lost. Fortunately, the time is nice to schmooze with friends, especially creative, artistic types.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid financial decisions today whether they are about buying and selling or financial wheeling and dealing. You might be misinformed. You might have the wrong picture. There are a number of reasons why your financial judgment is off today. Just accept this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today because the moon is opposite your sign. This is just how it works. All it takes is a little extra effort, understanding and energy on your part. Don’t agree to anything important.