Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you want to use your money or your financial influence to make a name for yourself or to boost your reputation. Ironically, you might use your money and financial influence to support others or nurture them in some way, as well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are excited about new ideas and different possibilities. In fact, you want to be physically active or work in a hands-on fashion to initiate something. Explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Good day to present a paper or give a talk.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) With the endorsement of bosses and VIPs right now, you can do no wrong. In fact, it is the support of others that weakens any opposition to you. Shine a light on any obstacles that are hidden because this will weaken them. Reveal secrets like bats from a cave!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You are charismatic today, which is why you will be successful relating to friends and effective dealing with groups. People will listen to you and follow your lead. They trust you because they believe that you care about their interests as well as your own.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are ambitious, but today your ambition is softened by a genuine concern for others. If you can use your influence or your clout to help someone in need, you will. Discussions about shared property or how to disperse monies or share a certain amount of funds will go well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your desire to explore new places, meet new faces and learn new ideas makes you want to think about what it would be like to live in another country or a distant place — somewhere different from where you are now. Maybe you can expand your home base by doing this?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your primary concerns right now are home and family. In fact, you want to solidify your home base so that you feel more secure. Today you might see ways to get the means or the financial help from another source to do this. Good luck!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Although you have felt annoyed with someone lately, today things are softer and easier. You have a better understanding of where this other person is coming from, which makes you more forgiving about their behavior. They’re not trying to annoy you. They can’t help it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have energy, focus and direction to accomplish a lot today. In part, this is because you believe in yourself and you feel good. Part of why you feel good is you know that you want to help others if you can. You cannot ignore the challenges that others have to face.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a fun-loving, playful day! You want the freedom to do your own thing and you intend to get it. However, you will feel a genuine concern for children and younger people. You might enjoy playful activities with kids. You will also be enthusiastic about sports.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today a subtle shift will ease some of the domestic tension you have recently experienced at home. This is a welcome change. You understand what is needed and can see a way to unify your objectives with someone else’s.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you have the urge to start something new; however, this urge might be short-lived. Just be aware of this. All your communications with others will be robust, convincing and persuasive because you will put feeling behind your words.