Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This morning you have to be patient with friends or members of groups. No worries, because basically this is a feel-good, fun-loving day! When discussing how to share or divide something, be sensible. Make sure you don’t give away the farm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might be at odds with bosses, parents and authority figures today, especially this morning. Don’t get your belly in a rash and remember your objective. Fortunately, as the day wears on, you are happy to schmooze with partners and close friends!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This morning is a mildly accident-prone time for you because you might be impatient or angry. It is not that there is an accident-prone influence present. What is present is your own impatience and the likelihood of being distracted because you are annoyed. Lighten up — this will become a fun-loving day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might have a dispute about money or possessions this morning. (Money is never casual subject for you.) Later in the day, however, you might be tempted to spend too much money or give away too much or go overboard. Nevertheless, it’s a good day for business.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the moon is in your sign opposing fiery Mars. This means you might be at odds with someone, especially this morning. As the day wears on, you feel happier and warmhearted to others. Be careful about overlooking details. Issues regarding social truth, philosophy and wisdom will interest you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might be doing a slow boil about something because you’re angry, yet you cannot speak up. It’s frustrating. Fortunately, this will pass soon and instead, you will want to discuss profound subjects with someone, especially subjects related to spirituality and hidden truths.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be patient with a friend or a member of a group today, especially a female acquaintance, because this person might test you. If you blow your cool, you will be upset, so it’s not worth it. In response, be careful not to overcompensate and concede too much. No need to go overboard.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Disputes with parents and bosses are likely today, especially this morning. After that, everyone wants to patch things up in a positive way. As a result, things might move quickly, which means it’s easy to be slapdash and ignore details. Don’t do this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race this morning because they will erupt into arguments. You don’t need this. Instead, steer the conversation to profound subjects like philosophy, metaphysics or travel. Learn something new!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Disputes about shared property, inheritances and debt might take place today. (This is just a brief impulse this morning — might not even happen.) If you are making important decisions regarding shared property, read the details because too often what the large print giveth, the small print taketh away.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Fiery Mars is in your sign today as it has been for months, but today it opposes the moon. This can create trouble in your personal life. It can attract accidents or make you argumentative. Fortunately, it’s a brief influence and because Jupiter’s in the picture, your day will end on a positive note.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t waste time quarreling at work today because it’s non-productive and will zap your energy. Keep calm and carry on. When dealing with publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education, as well as foreign interests, don’t give away too much.